Lytx Earns Coveted Great Place to Work® Certification

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx®, a leading provider of machine vision- and artificial intelligence-powered video telematics, analytics, safety and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector and field service fleets, announced today that it has earned a Great Place to Work® Certification in all three countries in which it has locations: the United States, United Kingdom and Israel.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. According to validated employee feedback from its rigorous, data-based model, 91% of Lytx employees believe Lytx is a great place to work, compared to just 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company1.

"As our company continues to grow and innovate rapidly, we remain committed to maintaining a positive, inclusive and employee-focused culture," said Lytx Chairman and CEO Brandon Nixon. "I am extremely proud of the resiliency our team has shown over the past year in continuing to deliver for our clients. Our team works together every day with a shared passion for making our roadways safer. I'm excited for what's ahead for this team and what you'll be seeing from Lytx."

Employee feedback captured in the survey revealed a high level of trust in Lytx's senior leadership team to run the business competently with ethics and honesty. Employees also shared they felt welcomed when they joined Lytx and praised the company's inclusive culture, noting people at Lytx are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation, age, race and gender.

"At Lytx, we are intentional in creating an environment where every employee feels supported and encouraged," said Lytx's Senior Vice President, People and Corporate Operations, Tonya Cross. "It's incredible to hear the results of the survey are consistent with our efforts to provide the resources, programs, and benefits that help make Lytx a great place to work. Employee feedback is essential to our people-first approach and helps further strengthen our company and culture."

Lytx offers a variety of competitive benefits and programs for its employees, including flexible work arrangements, volunteer time off, an employee recognition platform, work-from-home stipends, free counseling services, a parent/caregiver support program, and numerous virtual activities that have strengthened the sense of community that exists among Lytx employees and spans countless cities and continents.

Lytx has more than 700 employees worldwide and hired approximately 300 employees in 2020, including staffing a new location in Israel. Its team members are spread across the world and share a commonality in working together to help save lives on our world's roadways. Lytx is continuing to dramatically expand in 2021. For more information on open positions, visit https://www.lytx.com/en-us/about-us/careers.

About Lytx

Lytx is a leading provider of machine vision and artificial intelligence-powered video telematics, analytics, safety, and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector, and field service fleets. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive and profitable so they can thrive in today's competitive environment. Our customizable services and programs span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance, and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than 1.3 million drivers worldwide. For more information on Lytx telematics systems, visit, www.lytx.com, @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn, our Facebook page or our YouTube channel.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read A Great Place to Work for All. Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

