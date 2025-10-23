Lytx Launches Dynamic Risk to Combat the Stacking Hazards on Today's Roads

Revolutionary Technology Delivers Real-Time, Contextual Insights to Help Fleets Stay Ahead of Unpredictable Environmental Risk

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx® Inc., the industry pioneer of video and safety-driven efficiency, announces the launch of Dynamic Risk, an advanced suite of features that includes groundbreaking tools designed to transform how commercial fleets identify, assess, and act on environmental risk in real time.

Lytx launches Dynamic Risk to help fleets stay ahead of unpredictable environmental hazards

Today's road risks don't show up one at a time — they stack, shift, and escalate. In the past, drivers and managers had to address each risk individually. By harnessing data from Lytx's extensive network of cloud-connected cameras, Dynamic Risk leverages powerful data science, historical context, and live environmental inputs to provide fleets with a comprehensive, forward-looking view of safety and operational challenges.

Lytx's Dynamic Risk transforms traditional fleet safety technology from a reactive tool into a forward-looking, proactive system. By integrating real-time data from machine vision (MV) and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered road imagery, advanced environmental sensors, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather insights (more regions to come), Lytx enables fleets to receive clear, timely alerts for hazards before they develop. This helps drivers adapt in the moment and managers to coach, reschedule, and reroute with increased precision.

"Today's fleets face a complex landscape of unpredictable hazards, from sudden weather events and construction zones to increased pedestrian and cyclist activity," said Chris Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer at Lytx. "Dynamic Risk is not just about detecting risk after the fact. It empowers drivers and managers with the intelligence to anticipate and proactively prevent incidents before they happen, helping protect their drivers, avoid costly incidents, and operate more efficiently in a rapidly changing world."

Customer Testimonials

"If you can prevent even one weather-related accident, I'd gladly pay annually for it. One weather-related accident destroying a truck, trailer, and cargo could cost you $200,000 to $300,000." — Trey Novotny, Vice President of Safety at Fremont Contract Carriers

"Speeding violations inside construction zones are a major detriment to a company's safety numbers. They impact CSA scores, which then affect insurance premiums—and that ripples across many areas of the business." — Trey Novotny, Vice President of Safety at Fremont Contract Carriers

Product Overview

Dynamic Risk is a suite of newly released and upcoming features from Lytx that enhance fleet safety and risk management by leveraging environmental data, such as weather and road conditions. Available now, crucial risk context can be automatically tagged to events with poor weather conditions such as low visibility, snowy roads, wet roads, etc. Currently in beta, Dynamic Risk Index is a weighted scoring model that will incorporate into existing coaching workflows and adjust based on the environmental factors happening in the moment. In-Cab Weather Alerts is also in beta and will be released soon to further help fleets and drivers manage weather-driven risk.

Future updates for next year include enhancements to Pedestrian Detection, which is currently available and alerts drivers when a pedestrian is identified in the vehicle's path. With the new update, it will be added as an environmental risk for other behaviors such as speeding and distracted driving. Also planned for next year, Roadwork Detection enhances visibility to risk related to active road construction, which can lead to delays, schedule adjustments, and missed deadlines. These upcoming Dynamic Risk features, in addition to several others, are currently being tested by customers in the Lytx Lab to provide fleets with deeper insights that can drive safer, more informed decision-making on the road.

Key Features and Benefits

Road conditions are worsening, with weather-related crashes and pedestrian fatalities rising year over year. Conventional risk management technology falls short, ignoring the full context behind risky environments and failing to warn proactively. Dynamic Risk, Lytx's revolutionary suite of new features, goes further by not just detecting risks — but understanding how they build and stack on each other. It combines what's happening inside and outside the cab with intelligent alerts to help detect and prevent risk before it strikes.

By pioneering this integrated, holistic approach to fleet risk management, Lytx is redefining industry standards, enabling clients to confidently navigate today's unpredictable roads, master mile after mile, and build a stronger, safer future.

Lytx's Dynamic Risk is currently available as part of the company's comprehensive driver safety program. Fleets looking to elevate their operations and safety culture can learn more here.

About Lytx

Every day, companies send their most valuable assets into the world. Their people. Their equipment. Their reputations. For nearly three decades, Lytx has given fleets the tools to manage and protect all the assets they have in motion – helping them stay connected with their field operations so they can focus on delivering value and growing their businesses. Using proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology to power our video safety and video telematics solutions, Lytx helps protect and connect more than 5.5 million drivers and thousands of fleets, including more than half of the 10 largest carriers in North America. Lytx's powerful network of partners and resellers further extends the reach and impact of our technologies across more than 90 countries. For more information about Lytx or to connect with us, visit www.lytx.com , LinkedIn , @lytx on X, Facebook or YouTube .

