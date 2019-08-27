Lytx Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence Technology Help Clients Reduce Drowsy Driving Rates

Lytx data reflects a 39 percent reduction in drowsy driving events among Lytx clients from June 2018 to June 2019, and a 66 percent reduction in drivers falling asleep behind the wheel. The data also shows morning hours between 5 and 8 a.m. had the highest concentration of events recorded for drowsy driving, falling asleep behind the wheel, and collisions, while 6 to 9 p.m. had the fewest instances.

"At Lytx, safety is the cornerstone of the programs we offer to clients," said Michael Phillippi, vice president of technology at Lytx. "Our cutting-edge machine vision and artificial intelligence technology specifically address drowsy and distracted driving with the goal of helping our clients understand these risky behaviors in their fleets so they can proactively address them. We are thrilled to see these positive results from our clients' efforts to curb drowsy driving."

Hogan Transportation Tackles Drowsy Driving

Hogan, a Lytx client and one of the nation's largest and fastest growing transportation service providers, is committed to exposing and raising awareness for fatigue-related incidents in its fleet. The Lytx Driver Safety Program provides the company with an accurate picture of what is happening in its fleet and delivers a level of visibility and support to help Hogan make meaningful changes and improvements to reduce driver fatigue.

"Working with Lytx has really opened my eyes to how much I could still learn about my fleet," said Scott Randall, vice president of risk management and safety at Hogan. "Having hard data and video evidence around driver fatigue and its correlation to dangerous driving has helped us even further prioritize our commitment to decreasing fatigue amongst our drivers, and we're seeing positive results."

Lytx Insights Powered by Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence Technology

Lytx's machine vision and artificial intelligence (MV+AI) algorithms are constantly advancing, increasing its ability to identify and alert for risky driving behaviors. The company released its first MV+AI-powered solution for distracted driving in 2015, and today has more than 200,000 MV+AI-capable devices in the market, with an additional 10,000 added each month.

With insights derived from its database of more than 100 billion miles of driving data and over 1,000,000 drivers, Lytx's unique data set represents the largest database of curated driving video in the world. The vast scale and accuracy of its video data is what enables Lytx to break new ground in its development of MV+AI technology and to continue helping fleets improve driver and overall fleet safety.

About Lytx

Lytx® is a leading provider of video telematics, analytics, safety, and productivity solutions for commercial and public sector fleets. Our unrivaled Driver Safety Program, powered by our best-in-class DriveCam® Event Recorder, is proven to help save lives and reduce risk. We harness the power of video to help clients see what happened in the past, manage their operations more efficiently in the present, and improve driver behavior to change the future. Our customizable services and programs span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance, and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than one million drivers worldwide. For more information, visit www.lytx.com, @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn, our Facebook page or YouTube channel.

