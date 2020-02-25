Lytx® Names Annual Drivers of the Year and Coach of the Year, Honoring Outstanding Dedication to Safety

This year's recipients demonstrate a commitment to safety each and every day, and prove that exceptional coaches and drivers are instrumental in creating both successful and safe environments for the companies and communities they serve.

"Lytx is honored to shine a light on these drivers and coaches and the exceptional work they have done over the past year," said Del Lisk, vice president of safety services at Lytx. "Through tireless commitment and dedication to their craft, these professionals have each played a key role in creating cultures at their respective companies that are deeply committed to safety."

Lytx provides video telematics safety, productivity, and analytics solutions for fleets of all sizes across all industry sectors. Having captured and analyzed more than 120 billion miles of driving data – unmatched in the industry – Lytx has unparalleled expertise when it comes to identifying the best professional drivers and coaches.

Lytx recognized winners of the Driver of the Year award from clients across six commercial driving categories: Government; Services and Utilities; Transit and Motor Coach; For-Hire Trucking; Private Trucking; and Waste and Construction.

Driver of the Year

Government

First Place Winner – Christopher Fernandez, of the City of North Miami, began his career 18 years ago as a General Maintenance Worker before eventually being promoted to his current position as a Utility Coordinator. During his time working for the City, Fernandez has received numerous awards. Recently, with the support of the Lytx Driver Safety Program, he was awarded a Certificate of Recognition for Safe Drivers honoring drivers who achieved a risk score of zero over two years. Fernandez takes great pride serving the citizens of North Miami and volunteers as a youth baseball coach and mentor in his spare time.

Second Place – Emily Street, of the Fairfax County DPWES – Stormwater Management

Third Place – Robert Bruner, of the City of Ocala

Services and Utilities

First Place Winner – Adam Werner, of the Murphy-Hoffman Company, is a prime example that achieving high standards and operating at the safest possible levels go hand in hand. Werner is a Kenworth Certified Master Technician, having achieved Kenworth's highest service certification, and serves as a mentor to all Apprentice Technicians at the St. Joseph branch of the Murphy-Hoffman Company. Along with his dedication to the Murphy-Hoffman community, Werner's work ethic and commitment to safety are unmatched, having worked for five years without a single coachable event or preventable collision.

Second Place – Walter O'Brisky, of National Grid

Third Place – Tim Chapin, of ARS RighTime Home Services of Riverside

Transit and Motor Coach

First Place Winner – Patrick Maccarelli, of Greyhound Lines, has been putting passengers first, and ensuring they arrive at their destinations safely, for the past 42 years. Driving for Greyhound Lines his entire career, Maccarelli has been recognized numerous times for his safe driving record; most recently, he received the Greyhound Faces of Excellence Award for his 40-year safe driving record. Living his life by the adage, "Treat others the way you want to be treated," Maccarelli maintains a fierce dedication to customer service in all facets of his life, including volunteering at a local homeless shelter in his community.

Second Place – Leonardo Corral, of MV Transportation

Third Place – Stacy Bell, of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority

For-Hire Trucking

First Place Winner – Chris Lytwyn, of TransWood Carriers, has been working with the company since 2014, prior to which he served in the U.S. Army for six years. Lytwyn is steadfast in his commitment to safety and is a firm believer that proper training and developing good habits early are key in creating a culture devoted to safety. Lytwyn has received the TransWood Annual Safe Driver Award on four separate occasions and is dedicated to sharing his knowledge with newly hired drivers to help them become the safest and most professional they can be.

Second Place – Matthew Petsch, of U.S. Xpress

Third Place – Paul Vancamp, of Cargo Transporters

Private Trucking

First Place Winner – Tim Grant, of Performance Food Group, is always working to be the best and most professional driver he can be. A mentor to new employees and a diligent worker always open to new assignments, Grant has not had a single DriveCam event since he began working with PFG in November 2015. His colleagues call him a model employee who goes above and beyond to create a positive atmosphere and build trustworthy relationships within the company, community, and with the customers he serves.

Second Place – Jose Magallon, of Messer Group

Third Place – Anthun Barnes, of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Waste and Construction

First Place Winner – Jody Crooks, of Waste Connections, is a true professional and ambassador to the safety culture at Waste Connections. With a family history of professional driving, Crooks has been around the business all of his life. He has been a member of the Waste Connections team for 13 years, and was recently awarded the 2019 Canadian Driver of the Year honor for consistently being an extremely vigilant driver and a true professional. Crooks is the first to offer a helping hand to his fellow drivers and has inspired many of the company's younger drivers to always maintain a high level of safety while simultaneously keeping the customer in mind.

Second Place – Edwin Vega, of Waste Corporation of America

Third Place – Eric Crawley, of Waste Management of Virginia

Coach of the Year

At yesterday's ceremony, Lytx recognized Brentt Mackie, of Pierce Transit, as the 2020 Coach of the Year. Since Pierce implemented the Lytx Driver Safety Program in 2018, Mackie has stood out as an exceptional coach and a guiding force, holding drivers to the highest safety standards. Driven by a desire and commitment to prioritize safety for his department, Mackie's hard work has helped Pierce Transit achieve a 31% reduction in collisions and supported the company's success in its overall goal of identifying risky patterns of behavior before they result in collisions. During his two years as a coach, Mackie has been able to build a powerful level of trust and rapport with his drivers as he has effectively promoted a culture of safety. In addition to being selected as the overall winner of the 2020 Coach of the Year award, Mackie was also the First Place Winner in the Transit and Motor Coach category.

Other winners and finalists within their respective categories this year were:

Government

First Place Winner – Detric Cummings, of the City of Atlanta Fire Rescue

Second Place – Patricia Thompson, of the City of Tyler

Services and Utilities

First Place Winner – Steve Yu, of ARS Rescue Rooter Orange County

Second Place – Candice Williams, of LifeStream Blood Bank

Third Place – Greg Coutu, of National Grid

Transit and Motor Coach

Second Place – Milan Obradovic, of Greyhound Lines

Third Place – Lisa Townes, of Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority

For-Hire Trucking

First Place Winner – Ian Schrage, of CRST, Inc

Second Place – Joyce Schreiner-Smith, of TransWood

Third Place – David Foster, of Bay and Bay Transportation

Private Trucking

First Place Winner – Dianne Loppnow of Reyes Holdings, LLC – Great Lakes Coca-Cola

Second Place – Dale Knox, of Vorzik Transport, Inc

Third Place – John Dittly Jr., of Coca-Cola Consolidated

Waste and Construction

First Place Winner – Dustin Janes, of Waste Connections of Charlotte Hauling

Second Place – Darrell Eads, of WCA Waste

Third Place – Dawn Carmen, of Waste Management of San Diego

"We're thrilled to honor these men and women for their outstanding work and for continuing to maintain the highest for safety every single day," said Lisk. Lytx remains committed to helping our clients achieve and surpass their safety goals, and we could not do this without drivers and coaches, like this year's winners, devoted to making our roadways and communities safer."

