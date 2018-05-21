Lytx Provides Comprehensive Driver Safety Program for Smart Care® Equipment Solutions

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx® announced today that Smart Care® Equipment Solutions ("Smart Care"), the country's premier commercial kitchen service organization, has selected the DriveCam® comprehensive vehicle safety and fleet tracking program as a key part of maintaining safety standards and best in class practices for its drivers. The program will roll out to Smart Care's fleet of 600 service vehicles across all 50 states.

Designed to enhance safety practices and operational efficiency for all fleets—even those like Smart Care with excellent records—Lytx's flagship DriveCam safety program combines video capture of road incidents, such as sudden swerving or hard braking, data analysis of those events, and personalized coaching insights to improve driving behavior. The program has been associated with an up to 50 percent reduction in collisions and up to 80 percent reduction in collision-related costs. Added GPS Fleet Tracking provides 24/7 visibility into vehicle status, including arrivals, idles, and departure times, to help managers make fast decisions that can improve productivity and overall operations.

"Our technicians conduct hundreds of thousands of service appointments every year and have an impeccable record for driving and safety on the roads," said Gyner Ozgul, vice president, Operations, Smart Care Equipment Solutions. "But we're focused on finding improvements and safeguards in every aspect of our business. We adopted the Lytx DriveCam program across our fleet as one more measure of best in class practices and to gain further data to improve efficiency."

Adoption of the DriveCam and GPS Fleet Tracking program follows a six-month pilot trial during which Smart Care realized improvements to all aspects of driver operations.

Both managers and technicians are responding to the program with enthusiasm. "No technician considers themselves an unsafe driver, but the addition of the camera to our vehicles is a great step in ensuring safety remains as much of a top of mind focus as excellence in service calls," said Shawn Chinn, a service technician in Smart Care's Washington, D.C. district.

Maximum Visibility

Lytx replaces Smart Care's use of a third-party fleet management program—which the company paired with GPS data and internal driver surveys—to generate coaching protocols and raise awareness for safe driving practices.

"DriveCam's GPS tracking is more reliable than that of other telematics providers, making it ideal for field service fleets like Smart Care that need to quickly and accurately identify the closest vehicle to a job site," explains Doron Lurie, Lytx's Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. "Its location on a vehicle's windshield gives our event recorder a direct line of 'sight' and more accurate satellite information. By integrating this data from Lytx with real-time traffic information, fleets can dispatch the right technician and get to the job site faster—increasing customer satisfaction and technician productivity."

Kevin Kelley, Smart Care's Safety, Health, and Environmental Director, notes that increased fleet safety is about more than simply buying a device and putting it in the vehicle cab. "It's not enough to simply install a telematics system and call it a day," Kelley says. "True success is a result of every level of the organization living and breathing their commitment to safety. That's what we've done at Smart Care."

About Smart Care Equipment Solutions

Smart Care® Equipment Solutions is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Smart Care is the leading provider of comprehensive commercial kitchen repair and maintenance services to the U.S. commercial food service industry. The company services 40,000 locations in all 50 states across the following market segments: Full Serve Restaurants, Quick Serve Restaurants, Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Government Facilities, and Corporate Offices. With over 500 technicians, Smart Care is the largest independent Kitchen Equipment Service organization not affiliated with an OEM manufacturer. For more information visit www.smartcaresolutions.com.

About Lytx

At Lytx® we harness the power of video to transform fleets with improved safety, efficiency, productivity and profitability. Our flagship service, the Lytx DriveCam® safety program, sets the standard for driver safety in the industries we serve. The Lytx Video Services℠ enhancement delivers a highly configurable user interface to provide fleet managers unparalleled visibility into their fleet operations, both in the moment and up to a week later. RAIR® Compliance Services helps DOT-regulated fleets comply with safety regulations, complementing the DriveCam Program. Lytx ActiveVision® service helps fleets detect and address distracted and drowsy driving, both in real time and over time, and additional services offer virtually limitless solutions for fleets and field operations of any profile. We protect more than 3,000 commercial and government fleet clients worldwide who drive billions of miles each year. For more information, visit www.lytx.com, @lytx on Twitter, or our Facebook page or YouTube channel.

Contacts: Lytx Smart Care Equipment Solutions Alison Graves Kevin Kelley 858-380-3114 651-250-4176 alison.graves@lytx.com Kevin.Kelley@smartcaresolutions.com

