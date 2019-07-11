Lytx Selected to Participate in the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx®, a leading global provider of video telematics, analytics, productivity and safety solutions for commercial and public sector fleets, today announced the company has been accepted to participate in the Qualcomm® Smart Cities Accelerator Program.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) launched the accelerator program to help connect cities, municipalities, government agencies and enterprises with an ecosystem of providers offering Qualcomm Technologies' technology-based solutions tailored for smart cities applications. Program members represent a range of hardware and software providers, cloud solution providers, system integrators, design and manufacturing companies, as well as companies offering end-to-end solutions with smart cities in mind. Lytx is the first and only commercial transportation video telematics company to be selected to join the program.

"Lytx is at the helm of innovation in video telematics-based safety and fleet management solutions," said Sanjeet Pandit, senior director, business development and head of smart cities, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Their data leadership and expertise in deploying machine vision and artificial intelligence solutions for so many public and private-sector fleets make the company an ideal partner for Qualcomm's Smart Cities Accelerator Program. We are thrilled to have Lytx onboard to help drive the future of fleet safety, tracking and management for smart cities around the world."

The Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program connects companies who have proven their expertise and foresight in deploying Qualcomm technology-based solutions across multiple aspects of smart cities, as well as those seeking to implement those solutions in their own cities.

"As cities become ever more congested, Lytx big data and video-telematics solutions have the power to revolutionalize urban transportation planning and management," said Eliot Feldstein, Lytx senior vice president of corporate and business development. "Because of our unrivaled driving database—we have more than 100 billion miles of driving data on-hand, and collect millions more every day from city, municipal, government and commercial fleets—Lytx is uniquely positioned to help smart cities understand and solve for the increasingly complex and dangerous future of urban driving environments.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies on this important program. By streamlining access to Lytx's data and technology solutions, Qualcomm is supporting communities as they step into the future and work to help keep their streets and surrounding roadways safer, as well as their transportation fleets and services more productive and efficient for decades to come," Feldstein said.

