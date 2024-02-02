Lyvia Group acquires Gorilla Services, strengthening their software portfolio for (IT) service management and productivity

Lyvia Group AB (publ)

02 Feb, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyvia Group, the European tech and software solutions group, acquires Gorilla Services B.V., With this acquisition, Lyvia Group strengthen their position in CRM, project management and (IT) service management solutions. The acquisition of Gorilla Services will add 1.1 M EUR in EBITDA to the group1 and marks the second company in the Benelux region to join Lyvia Group.

Gorilla Services provide leading SaaS-solutions for customer- and IT service, AI and chatbots, workflow automation, project- and customer relationship management. Their services range from optimizing efficiency and productivity through automating workflows, to enabling IT, customer service, sales, marketing, and HR to optimize their work. For five consecutive years, Gorilla Services have won the prestigious FD Gazelle, an award given to the fastest-growing companies in the Netherlands.

"This acquisition marks a significant chapter in our history, enhancing our strategic positioning within the industry. It opens doors to collaborate closely with Lyvia's diverse portfolio of companies, harnessing synergies that promise to bolster our local and international expansion. By leveraging combined strengths, we anticipate accelerating growth and fostering innovative solutions in IT service management and customer experience. We accelerate our growth and expand our capabilities to better serve our customers and partners. We eagerly look forward to this new phase of growth and success, powered by our collaboration with Lyvia and its associated enterprises," says Taco van der Pompe, Founder, and Joachim Beckmann, CEO, Gorilla Services.

"Gorilla Services offers solutions that align with many different segments of Lyvia's value chain, contributing expertise ranging from overall work productivity and automation, to elevating the IT service and customer experience. We are proud that they have chosen Lyvia as their partner in future growth," says Hossein Araghi, Investment Partner, Lyvia Group.

This acquisition strategically expands Lyvia Group's presence in the Benelux market and solidifies their ambition to extend the services of Gorilla Services and their partners Freshworks and Monday.com across Europe. The move underscores Lyvia Group's commitment to foster innovation, collaboration, and deliver cutting-edge technology solutions to clients worldwide. 

Founded in 2013, Gorilla Services provides top-tier software solution implementations and seamless integration, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the client's full value chain. Headquartered in Breda, Netherlands, Gorilla Services primarily operates in the Benelux region, and are the biggest platinum partner for strong software platforms such as Freshworks and Monday.com in the Benelux region.

Lyvia Group develop and deliver business critical and growth enabling software and services to customers all over the world. We build solutions based on our own IP and partner with leading industry providers to evolve our customers' digitalisation.

