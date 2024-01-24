LZGI International, dba FatBrain AI ($LZGI) and Genius Group Agree to Merge into Growth Platform to Accelerate the Exponential Economy of Tomorrow

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc., OTCMKTS: LZGI) (the "Company," or "we"), the leader in powerful and easy-to-use AI solutions and Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ("Genius Group"), a leading entrepreneur edtech and education group, today signed a definitive merger agreement to power ecosystems of tomorrow for entrepreneurs, enterprises, governments and students through AI education and enablement.

The Exponential Growth Cycle

The to be combined businesses are preliminarily estimated to have achieved approximately $80 million of gross revenue in 2023, up over 100% year-on-year (unaudited). Genius Group and FatBrain AI together enable an exponential growth cycle with AI edtech platform supporting over a five million student and a fifteen thousand partner marketplace joining peer intelligence and AI solutions across energy, finance, logistics, manufacture, retail, tech and telco sectors delivered to SMEs, enterprises and government institutions.

Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group said, "This to be completed merger between Genius Group and FatBrain AI accelerates our plans to deliver a full lifelong learning, entrepreneurial education system to prepare humanity for the AI future. Our businesses share a common vision of enabling entrepreneurs and enterprises to accelerate their progress. Joining forces, in turn, accelerates our business with substantial growth in anticipated pro forma revenues and profitability."

Peter B. Ritz, co-founder of FatBrain AI said, "We see high demand for a combination of AI education and acceleration, enabling individuals, companies and governments with the AI training and AI solutions to create the exponential ecosystems of tomorrow. The need for upskilled, trained teams across enterprises and governments in the age of AI continues to accelerate, and we're excited to meet this growing, global demand."

Our full end-to-end AI Education and Acceleration ecosystem, has four global revenue drivers focused at B2S (Students), B2C (Entrepreneurs), B2B (Enterprises) and B2G (Governments):

B2B – For Students: Government and company funded AI camps and accelerators together with a scholarship fund for young students at high school and university level to learn future-focused skills, both virtual and in-person, personalized with their Genie AI. The Genius Curriculum progress through to full undergraduate and masters degree programs integrating with personalized gamified and Genius Metaversity, with AI-driven learning libraries shared across participating students and institutions.





B2E – For Entrepreneurs: Full suite of upskilling courses in AI, exponential technologies and entrepreneurship, delivered by certified trainers and partners globally, ranging from AI Microschools to three-month in-house accelerators, linked with the Genius Scholarship to connect student apprentices with entrepreneurs and enterprises, and linked to FatBrain AI's SAAS solutions to share peer intelligence, industry trends and leaderboards.





B2B – For Businesses: Enterprise portal and suite of upskilling courses for companies to upskill their workforce in AI, exponential technologies and entrepreneurship, delivered in-house, in-person and via the GeniusU Edtech platform, giving companies AI-powered insights into their workforce's personalized talent development progress and access to FatBrain AI's SAAS solutions to increase peer intelligence and productivity.





B2G – For Governments: A full AI education ecosystem providing participating cities, regions and national governments with a full AI-driven, lifelong learning system for future-focused education and upskilling, with direct benefits in increased skills, competitiveness and shared intelligence within the rapidly changing Age of AI and Exponential Technologies.

The merger has been approved by the boards of both companies, a definitive agreement has been signed and the merger will close subject to fulfillment of certain closing conditions, including, but not limited to, shareholder and NYSE approval.

Following the closing of the merger, FatBrain AI's CEO, Peter B. Ritz, and Executive Chair, Michael T. Moe, will join Genius Group's Board. Peter B. Ritz is co-founder of FatBrain AI and earlier Exec Chair of Observable Networks (acquired by Cisco). Michael T. Moe is Founder of GSV, an early investor in edtech companies including Coursera, Chegg, Course Hero, Masterclass, and private investor in companies such as Meta, Twitter, Spotify and Palantir.

About FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc., OTCMKTS:LZGI)

FatBrain AI provides powerful and easy-to-use AI solutions to empower the enterprise stars of tomorrow to grow, innovate, and drive the majority of the global economy. FatBrain's AI 2.0 technologies and advanced data services transform continuous learning, narrative reasoning, large language models, and cloud and blockchain technologies into auditable, explainable and easy to integrate AI solutions. FatBrain's subscriptions allow all companies to deploy its advanced AI solutions quickly, easily, and securely behind their firewalls or via cloud. FatBrain's global delivery includes 600+ team across design, development centers in the US, UK, India, and Kazakh Republic.

For more information, please visit: https://www.fatbrain.ai

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed. Through its learning platform, GeniusU, the Genius Group has a member base of 5.4 million users in 200 countries, ranging from early age to 100.

For more information, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.net/

Forward Looking Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 13, 2022. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are based entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

Brokers and Analysts:

Chesapeake Group

410-825-3930

[email protected]

SOURCE LZG International, Inc.