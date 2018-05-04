M. A. Silva USA Hires Kevin Hernandez As Operations Director

"I am delighted that Kevin has joined our company. He will be a strong addition to our seasoned, highly experienced leadership team," said Neil Foster, President of M. A. Silva USA. "He brings a breadth of experience in lean manufacturing and processes to further improve our quality and maximize customer satisfaction."

Kevin holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the Robert Morris University in Chicago and an MBA from Medaille College in Buffalo, NY. In his free time he loves to watch and play golf, softball, football and basketball.

Kevin can be contacted via e-mail at khernandez@masilva.com or phone at 707.508.3302.

About M. A. Silva USA: Based in Sonoma County, California, M. A. Silva USA is a leading manufacturer of premium natural corks, glass and packaging for North American markets. Its quality-assurance program ensures unmatched visual, mechanical and sensory characteristics of its products. The company operates on solar power and is committed to sustainability and eco-friendly operations. M. A. Silva earned both Sonoma Green Business Program and ClimateSmart™ certifications and received the Excellence Award for Sustainable Manufacturing by Trade Monthly Magazine. The company has been named Best Cork Supplier 2013, 2015 & 2016, Best Glass Supplier 2016 and 2016 North Bay Maker by the North Bay Business Journal, Best Cork Supplier 2013, 2015, 2016 & 2017 and Best Bottle Supplier 2013 & 2015 by Vineyard & Winery Management magazine and 2017 Best Cork & Bottle Supplier by Trade Monthly Magazine. It is part of the 2017 Inc. 5000 List of the fastest-growing, privately held companies in the United States and a seven-time winner of the North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work. For more information, visit www.masilva.com or call 707.636.2530.

