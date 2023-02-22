M-Commerce Global Market to Reach $2.4 Trillion by 2030: M-Commerce to Become the Core Aspect of Marketing Strategies

Feb 22, 2023, 20:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "M-Commerce: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for M-Commerce estimated at US$422.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
M Retailing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 25.2% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the M Billing segment is readjusted to a revised 21.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $115 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 33.8% CAGR
The M-Commerce market in the U.S. is estimated at US$115 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$727.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 33.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.5% and 21% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$370.3 Billion by the year 2030.
