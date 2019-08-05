M-Communications Named One Of Georgia's 40 Fastest-Growing Companies By ACG Atlanta

ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M-Communications, a leader in Wireless Engineering & Consulting, today announces it's on the list of the 40 fastest-growing companies in Georgia, as selected by the Atlanta Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth® (ACG). ACG's Fast 40 recognizes Georgia-headquartered middle-market companies showing significant revenue gains and playing a key role in Georgia's economy. M-Communications earned its place on the list by showing strong revenue performance, hiring numbers and customer growth.

ACG Fast 40 applicants were required to submit three years of verifiable revenue and employment growth records, which were validated by national accounting firm and founding Diamond sponsor, Cherry Bekaert LLP. ACG also conducted in-person interviews with all qualified applicants. All companies on the list are for profit and headquartered in Georgia with year- end revenues ranging from $15 to $500 million.

"We're extremely honored to be included on this list. This recognition is validation of our approach to doing business, which is grounded in our commitment to seeking the highest good, not only for our customers, but for each other," says M-Communications CEO, Graham Ellison.

In the highly competitive mobile wireless industry, demand for service and access indoors and out is driving growth across the board. M-Communications' secret to its success and rapid growth lies with the quality and experience its team provides to customers, giving them a high level of confidence that their projects will be done the right way. It's an approach that has led to repeat business and significant growth within customer accounts.

Earlier this year, the company had the opportunity to show off the culmination of two-years' worth of work with a project that played a huge part in fueling its recent growth: Super Bowl LIII. M-Communications worked tirelessly to build out the wireless system, not only inside and outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but also at many other key venues in and around Atlanta to support fans attending lead-up events and the big game, itself. "It's work we're very proud of. We were able to really put our expertise and skill to work to produce phenomenal results for our customers and fans, alike," says Ellison.

Continued growth is important to M-Communications, as it looks ahead. To get there, the company plans to continue to focus on the "who" and not the "what." That means attracting like-minded people who share the company's vision and fit its culture. The goal is to achieve the highest good, not only for M-Communications' customers, but for the team as a whole — a path which the company believes will help it to continue to grow and diversify its customer base.

About M-Communications

Founded in 2011, M-Communications is focused on the engineering and installation of Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) and Small Cell related RF and head-end equipment. As a Wireless Engineering & Consulting company, the company provide analysis, design, construction, activation and integration services for the wireless communications industry. M-Communications is headquartered in Evans, Ga., and operates throughout the United States. Learn more at http://www.mcommwireless.com.

