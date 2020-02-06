M. Davis & Sons, Inc. Celebrates 150 Years in Business

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M. Davis & Sons, an award-winning company, has been building, installing and servicing corporate facilities for five generations. The company is celebrating its 150 years in business in 2020.

With humble beginnings as a tinsmith shop in 1870, M. Davis & Sons has evolved to include more than 475 employees with a commitment to providing safety and quality craftmanship. M. Davis & Sons started with primarily providing services to the Delaware paper mills and DuPont, and have since greatly expanded, working for large pharmaceutical companies including AstraZeneca, and food and beverage companies including Delaware's own Dogfish Head Brewery. M. Davis & Sons has served as an employer to residents in Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland for decades. They provide apprenticeship programs for the State of Delaware because of a strong, ongoing desire to grow careers in the trades. M. Davis' own Vice President, Eric Koelsch, teaches electrical apprenticeship classes for the state. With 5 manufacturing and fabrication shops in the Mid-Atlantic region, M. Davis & Sons positions itself to sustain employees, and continuously grow its book of business. Their complete construction, fabrication and maintenance capabilities produce customized, turnkey solutions for mechanical, electrical and control systems. The company has an excellent track record of professionalism and reliability. Quality workmanship, seasoned project management, and a dedication to safety are some of the core values at M. Davis & Sons. M. Davis & Sons also celebrated 10 years of being certified with the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) at the end of 2019, which is the largest 3rd party certifier of women owned businesses. The company attributes much of their growing success to receiving their certification and has since started their own Supplier Diversity program to work with diverse vendors to identify opportunities within M. Davis. In doing so, they continue to promote economic growth and community development. Peggy Del Fabbro, CEO of M. Davis & Sons, Inc. reflects on the company's 150-year anniversary by saying, "This has been the most fascinating 30 years of my life. We started out with a commitment to impeccable workmanship and a "Do What You Say You Are Going to Do" attitude towards every project while providing excellent customer service. Our beliefs are the same today. A big thank you to the hundreds of valued customers and partners that have played a major role in our growth and success."

