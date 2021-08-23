M. Davis & Sons Named as a Winner of the Delaware Top Workplaces 2021 Award

Reflecting on the company's success, M. Davis & Sons CEO Peggy Del Fabbro comments "Our Team Members are really what makes M. Davis the company that it is today. We are so excited to be recognized as a Top Workplace and will continue to always make our Team our top priority."

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

M. Davis is a 5th generation industrial construction company that is leading the way as a new breed of industrial provider for global corporations, regional leaders, and government agencies. With a focus on safety and quality workmanship, our complete construction, fabrication, and maintenance capabilities produce customized, turnkey solutions for mechanical, electrical and control systems. Our comprehensive engineering and technology solutions ensure quality, enhance output, and achieve efficiencies. M. Davis is headquartered in Delaware with four additional manufacturing and engineering plants in the Mid-Atlantic region, with global reach in fabrication and manufacturing.

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

