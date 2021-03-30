M. Davis & Sons promotes Christina MacMillan to Vice President of Strategic Development

A long-term manager of M. Davis, Christina started with the accounting department in 1998, holding the title of Controller. In 2016 she took on the role of Business Development Manager, and has since spearheaded Business Development, Sales, and Marketing initiatives for M. Davis, making strides in the company's digital marketing presence. Christina's new role as Vice President of Strategic Development will make her the first female non-family member of the M. Davis Executive Committee.

Responsibilities will include working in tandem with leaders in project management and operations to ensure strategic business plans are successfully executed in the workplace. She will investigate value propositions associated with product or corporate acquisitions, introduce new products or services to markets, and expand into new markets. It will be her responsibility to take advantage of the company's core competencies and define objectives to gain market share and maximize profitability, and to execute plans to make those objectives achievable.

"Christina is an accomplished business professional who has been an enthusiastic and dependable contributor on my management team for many years," said Peggy Del Fabbro, CEO. "Her dedication to M. Davis is commendable. She brings an accounting mindset to help our organization analyze opportunities and contribute to the strategic planning for future growth."

A resident of Newark, DE, Christina earned her BS in Business Administration and MBA from Goldey-Beacom College. She completed the Wharton Strategy and Management for Competitive Advantage Certificate program in 2020 and is a fellow of the Leadership Delaware (LDI) Class of 2016, a 10-month program that mentors young Delawareans to excel as leaders in community, non-profit, political, and professional roles.

