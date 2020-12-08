M-Fire Holdings Has Been Granted Three New Patents To Help Property Owners And Insurance Providers Lower The Risk Of Loss During Wildfires

Once deployed, the Applied Fire Science Chemistry formula is demonstrated to preemptively shut down a fire's advance... Tweet this

Property owners can do more!

Although there are no guarantees in any fire defense, just as there are no guarantees in wearing a seat belt, you can do more than just trim vegetation around your home -- you can follow our No Short-Cuts, WildFire Defense Program.

Mighty Fire Breakers Locked-N-Loaded -- No Short Cuts -- Wild Fire Defense Systems and Program are now defending property owners in California from future wildfire threats. The system is self-contained. Once primed, it does NOT count on homeowner water or power. Once deployed, the Applied Fire Science Chemistry formula is demonstrated to preemptively shut down a fire's advance AND eliminate embers' ability to easily ignite. After the system saturates structures and areas around structures, the fire inhibitor remains effective, clinging to everything, even when dry. Our Patent Protected systems use our clean safe fire inhibitor chemistry to break the free radical chain in fire, creating a fire break that makes it extremely difficult for embers and fire to remain ignited.

In addition to the Locked-N-Loaded System, we retro-fit roof, soffits and crawl-space vents with our State Fire Marshall approved ember blockers by, Vulcan Vents.

There is no clean up, no odor, and Mighty Fire Breaker's fire inhibitor is safe around landscaping, pets and humans.

"Our MFB program and system does not count on "just in time" private firefighters who use foam and hand held-tools to save homes. We count on real, applied, fire-accredited science. In this way, we hope to help property owners who have lost their insurance get reinstated, because our program lowers the insurance providers risk of loss," says Steve Conboy, President of Mighty Fire Breaker.

