M Group Strategic Communications Clients Recognized in Fortune's Inaugural Crypto 100 And Crypto Innovators Rankings

Six M Group clients - Coinbase, CoinShares, Arbitrum, Alchemy, Sui, and Monad - recognized across Fortune's first-ever definitive ranking of the digital asset industry

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M Group Strategic Communications, one of the world's leading communications firms with a focus on the financial services and technology sectors, today announced that six of its clients have been recognized across Fortune's inaugural Crypto 100 and Crypto Innovators rankings. The honorees, including Coinbase, CoinShares, Arbitrum, Alchemy, Sui, and Monad, represent some of the most innovative companies and protocols advancing digital assets through infrastructure, financial services, and institutional adoption.

Fortune's Crypto 100 highlights leaders across 10 categories spanning traditional finance, decentralized finance, venture capital, mining, stablecoins, DATs and ETFs, and more. The accompanying Crypto Innovators list recognizes organizations that are helping to advance the digital asset ecosystem through breakthrough technology, infrastructure, security, research, adoption, and other meaningful contributions.

Jay Morakis, Founder and CEO of M Group Strategic Communications, commented on today's news, "Seeing our clients recognized across Fortune's inaugural Crypto 100 and Crypto Innovators rankings is a testament to the exceptional work these teams are doing to shape the future of global finance. As the industry gains its institutional footprint within the global capital markets sector, those businesses with vision and innovation will be leading the charge. M Group is proud to represent many thought leaders paving the way for a new world of finance."

The recognized M Group clients span multiple categories across the two Fortune rankings:

Coinbase — #1 in the CeFi category of the Fortune Crypto 100, recognized as the world's leading regulated cryptocurrency exchange

— #1 in the CeFi category of the Fortune 100, recognized as the world's leading regulated exchange CoinShares — #8 in the DATs & ETFs category of the Fortune Crypto 100, recognized as one of Europe's largest issuers of crypto exchange-traded products

— #8 in the DATs & ETFs category of the Fortune 100, recognized as one of Europe's largest issuers of exchange-traded products Arbitrum — #7 in the Blockchains & Protocols category of the Fortune Crypto 100, recognized as the leading Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution

— #7 in the Blockchains & Protocols category of the Fortune 100, recognized as the leading Layer 2 scaling solution Alchemy — #9 in the Crypto Services category of the Fortune Crypto 100, recognized as the blockchain development platform powering a significant share of the world's leading decentralized applications

— #9 in the Services category of the Fortune 100, recognized as the blockchain development platform powering a significant share of the world's leading applications Sui — #9 in the Blockchains & Protocols category of the Fortune Crypto 100, recognized as a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain built for consumer-scale adoption

— #9 in the Blockchains & Protocols category of the Fortune 100, recognized as a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain built for consumer-scale adoption Monad — recognized in the Blockchains & Protocols category of the Fortune Crypto Innovators list, recognized as a next-generation EVM-compatible blockchain built for high-frequency trading and DeFi

"We are fortunate to work alongside some of the most innovative teams in the space, and to be seen as trusted counsel to thought leaders in almost every major financial market across the globe," said Morakis. "We look forward to what lies ahead."

The Fortune Crypto 100 and Crypto Innovators rankings can be viewed in full at fortune.com/ranking/crypto/2026 and fortune.com/2026/06/11/crypto-innovators-2026-asia-europe-usa.

About M Group Strategic Communications

M Group Strategic Communications is one of the world's leading communications firms focused on the financial services and technology sectors. Headquartered in midtown Manhattan with six affiliate offices across four continents, the company operates at the intersection of TradFi and DeFi, focusing on capital markets and companies leveraging technology to challenge the status quo. Our expertise spans the fields of public relations, investor relations, regulatory & government affairs, crisis & issues management, and marketing-communications. The team is trusted counsel to industry leaders in almost every major financial center across the globe, working for some of the world's most prominent and rapidly expanding businesses.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE M Group Strategic Communications