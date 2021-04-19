M Imports to market José Maria da Fonseca wines Lancers, Periquita, Domini and Alambre Moscatel de Setubal in the United States

M Imports is the new US Importer for iconic brands of Jose Maria da Fonseca: Lancers, Periquita, Domini and Alambre Moscatel Tweet this

"M Imports is very excited to partner with the Soares Franco family and José Maria da Fonseca winery to drive growth for their iconic brands in the USA. The future of the José Maria da Fonseca Lancers, Periquita, Domini and Alambre brands has never been brighter. New packaging, powerful marketing and innovative new items will excite the trade and consumers as we move forward," says Mark Macedonio, CEO of M Imports, LLC.

António Maria Soares Franco, Executive Board Member of José Maria da Fonseca and member of the 7th generation of the family says, "It is with great enthusiasm that we start this partnership with M Imports, which encompasses two of our most historic brands worldwide and with such a great history in the US market, Lancers and Periquita. We've been following closely the great work that Mark Macedonio and his team have been doing with Portuguese wines. His passion and enthusiasm give us confidence that we will achieve all the goals we have set up with this new partnership. José Maria da Fonseca has the strong ambition to grow its business in the US in a significant way, following the strong evolution of the Portuguese category in the last few years."

About M Imports, LLC: Founded in 2005, M Imports, LLC is an importer of national scope, with a network of leading wholesale distribution partners across the USA. The company markets more than 60 wines from three continents, 13 appellations and 11 wineries to major retail chains, independent retailers and restaurant customers.

For more information, please visit www.mimportsusa.com

About José Maria Fonseca: Family-owned José Maria da Fonseca (J.M. da Fonseca) is one of Portugal's best-known and most historic wine producers, founded in 1834. Now run by the 6th and 7th generations of the Soares Franco family, the winemaking is helmed by chief winemaker and vice president Domingos Soares Franco. With 650 hectares of vineyards throughout Portugal, including the top regions of Setúbal, Alentejo and Douro, the group produces a wide range of wines that exemplify the best of Portugal's tradition and innovation. For more information, please visit www.jmf.pt

