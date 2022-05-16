M-learning Market Size to Grow by USD 76.60 billion | Flexibility of Use to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

May 16, 2022, 10:40 ET
NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "M-learning Market by End-user (Higher education, Corporate, and K-12) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market growth will be led by APAC. The region will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period.
The potential growth difference for the m-learning market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 76.60 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver: The flexibility of use is driving the growth of the m-learning market. The duration of m-learning content is short, and it is presented in modules. This avoids the monotony caused by the long duration of sessions. M-learning provides students flexibility in terms of timing and learning methods. The instructions and content can be uploaded in different formats such as video, images, graphs, and charts. Students have the flexibility to learn in any format, which makes learning more interactive and productive. Thus, the flexibility of use offered by m-learning solutions is expected to fuel the growth of the global m-learning market during the forecast period.
- Market Challenge: Security and content issues are challenging the growth of the m-learning market. Content fabrication, modification, interruption, interception, integrity, and privacy are the main risks faced by m-learning vendors. There are other security issues related to m-learning, such as virus or malware attacks, denial of service, security breaches by students, and others. These issues can cause problems such as loss of confidential information, loss of relevant content, and improper assessment of m-learning activities. Thus, data security issues can challenge the m-learning market growth during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
The m-learning market report is segmented by end-user (higher education, corporate, and K-12) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
By end-user, the higher education segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Higher education institutions have started to understand the importance of m-learning, and they are integrating their teaching methods with m-learning.
By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the m-learning market in APAC. This method is preferred by students, as it provides them with access to educational content using their mobile devices. M-learning also provides teachers a quick feedback on the course and the changes to be made.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Adobe Inc.
- Allen Interactions Inc.
- Aptara Inc.
- Articulate Global Inc.
- Blackboard Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Citrix Systems Inc.
- CrossKnowledge
- D2L Corp.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Docebo Inc.
- Leo Learning Inc
- Oxagile
- Saba Software Inc.
- Schoology Inc.
- Skillsoft Ltd.
- SumTotal Systems LLC
- Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- WizIQ Inc.
- dominKnow Inc.
|
M-learning Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.75%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 76.60 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
20.67
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Adobe Inc., Allen Interactions Inc., Aptara Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., CrossKnowledge, D2L Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Docebo Inc., Leo Learning Inc, Oxagile, Saba Software Inc., Schoology Inc., Skillsoft Ltd., SumTotal Systems LLC, Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., WizIQ Inc., and dominKnow Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
