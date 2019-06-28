CASTLE ROCK, Colo., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M. Scott Lucia, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as the Vice Chair of the Department of Pathology at the University of Colorado, School of Medicine.

Specializing in Anatomic Pathology and Cancer Research, Dr. Lucia is also the Director of Anatomic Pathology, Director of the Prostate Diagnostic Laboratory, and Medical Director of the UCAMC Biorepository Core Facility at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

Throughout his education and training, Dr. Lucia received his MD from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in 1988. He completed his internship and residency in pathology at the University of Colorado in 1993. He was a research fellow in the Laboratory of Chemoprevention at the National Institutes of Health from 1993 to 1995 before returning to the University of Colorado in 1995.

