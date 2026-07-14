M Social Hotel Sunnyvale announces Key Leadership Appointments ahead of Fall 2026 debut

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M Social Hotel Sunnyvale, the new lifestyle hotel owned by Millennium Hotels and Resorts, set to debut in the heart of Silicon Valley in Fall 2026, is pleased to announce the appointments of Jakub Skyvara as General Manager and Tina Walters as Director of Sales & Marketing. Bringing decades of hospitality leadership experience across luxury hotels, lifestyle brands, and leading Silicon Valley properties, the duo will help lead the launch and strategic positioning of the highly anticipated hotel.

"We are delighted to welcome Jakub and Tina to our growing M Social Hotel Sunnyvale family," said Shah Adil, Senior Vice President, Operations, Asset Management & Development- America's. "As M Social continues to expand its presence as a lifestyle brand, Sunnyvale represents an exciting growth opportunity in one of the country's most dynamic business and innovation markets. Jakub and Tina's combined expertise across hotel operations, luxury hospitality, sales, and market strategy will be instrumental in driving the hotel's successful opening, strengthening operational performance, and establishing M Social Hotel Sunnyvale as a vibrant new destination for both travelers and the local community."

As General Manager, Jakub Skyvara will oversee all hotel operations and lead the launch of M Social Hotel Sunnyvale, bringing more than two decades of global hospitality experience spanning North America, Europe, and Asia. Most recently, Skyvara served as General Manager of The Lodge at Torrey Pines, where he upheld AAA Five Diamond standards while advancing guest satisfaction, service culture, and overall asset performance. His career also includes leadership roles with globally recognized hospitality brands including Mandarin Oriental, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts, as well as Executive Assistant Manager at The Resort at Pelican Hill. At M Social Hotel Sunnyvale, Skyvara will focus on creating a hospitality experience that reflects the creativity, energy, and innovation synonymous with Silicon Valley.

"M Social Hotel Sunnyvale has the opportunity to become a true social hub for Silicon Valley," said Jakub Skyvara. "Our focus will be on creating an energetic, well-executed hospitality experience that reflects the creativity of the destination and the spirit of the M Social brand."

Joining as Director of Sales & Marketing, Tina Walters brings more than 30 years of experience in hospitality, travel, and account management, alongside deep-rooted connections within the Silicon Valley business community. A Silicon Valley native, Walters has held leadership positions across a number of prominent hospitality brands including Hyatt, Marriott, Hilton, Kimpton, Starwood, Hyatt Centric Santa Clara Silicon Valley, and Hyatt Place Santa Barbara. She also previously led sales and marketing efforts for The Ameswell Hotel in Mountain View.

M Social Hotel Sunnyvale will feature 263 contemporary guestrooms, globally inspired dining concepts, and approximately 24,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, including what will be the largest ballroom in Silicon Valley. Located near Highway 101 and San Jose Mineta International Airport, the hotel is designed to serve as a vibrant social hub for both travelers and the local community.

For more information about M Social Hotel Sunnyvale, please call 303.779.2002 or visit www.msocial.com/en/sunnyvale.

About M Social Hotel Sunnyvale

M Social Hotel Sunnyvale is Silicon Valley's premier lifestyle destination for business and leisure travelers alike. Located in the heart of one of the world's leading centers of innovation and situated near Highway 101 and San Jose Mineta International Airport, M Social Sunnyvale offers guests an immersive experience where contemporary hospitality meets the energy, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit of the Bay Area. Featuring 263 rooms, signature food and beverage concepts Beast and Butterflies, and approximately 24,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space anchored by a 6,600-square-foot ballroom, the largest hotel ballroom in Silicon Valley, M Social Sunnyvale blends the best of both worlds, seamless connectivity to major corporate campuses and key Bay Area destinations with vibrant spaces designed for social connection, business gatherings, and modern travel, positioning the hotel as a vibrant new hub in Silicon Valley and providing the ultimate Silicon Valley escape for the modern-day traveler. For more information about M Social Hotel Sunnyvale, please visit www.msocial.com/en/sunnyvale.

About Millennium Hotels and Resorts

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is a dynamic, global hospitality group with properties spanning four continents and 80 destinations. With a reputation for excellence, MHR owns, manages, and operates over 150 properties worldwide including in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Auckland, Beijing, and Singapore. Its diverse portfolio spans brands including The Biltmore, Grand Millennium, Millennium, M Social, Studio M, M Hotel, Copthorne, and Kingsgate—offering the perfect address for business and leisure travellers who are looking for hospitality experiences that go above and beyond. MHR is a Hong Leong Group subsidiary of Singapore-listed global real estate company City Developments Limited. For more information, visit www.millenniumhotels.com.

SOURCE Millennium Hotels and Resorts