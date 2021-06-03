M. Soriano redefines a new Italian fashion.

By combining their innovations, and the power developed in close collaboration with their pioneering products, designed in the heart of Italy around their clients' needs to fully support their achievements. Their product line will be available over the net in their soon to be updated website and in retail stores in cities throughout the US and Europe.

"Soriano is dedicated to producing the most effective safety solutions in every arena where riders continually push the human body and mind to surpass their prior achievements. From our motorcycle & car racing origins to competitive sailing and outer space", says its founder M.A. Soriano.

Both companies SORIANO and MIDA are connecting two brands with the same philosophy, resulting in special products. While doing it all at low heat, dedicating the necessary time to each process and paying maximum attention to the small details. That is when one can see both companies share true values.

Soriano's new fashion innovative collection aims to usher a new generation of fans and athletes in the sport of racing while supporting local artists and their work globally. Yes, some would say already these are the products made by the best artisan hands of Tuscany, Italy and with the best raw materials on the market.

"The Challenge, showcasing the new innovative EV work of our vision is unparalleled to anything ever yet seen by the public"– assures Mr. Soriano. Most of these will also make an appearance in the Soriano Lounge Private Social Club in Manhattan this year.

ABOUT THE SORIANO INSPIRATION

The starting point of the SORIANO Fall 2021 exclusive collection is the strong and renowned masculine tailoring tradition, which has evolved in volumes and processes, experimenting in new cuts and embroidery until they take on a life of their own. A history that from its own past finds the impulse to always look for something NEW. This is where fashion meets engineering at full velocity.

