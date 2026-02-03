M-tron Industries, Inc. to Present at TD Cowen's 47th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference on February 11, 2026 in Arlington, VA

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) ("Mtron" or the "Company") today announced Cameron Pforr, Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Nossokoff, Vice President – Financial Reporting, will present at TD Cowen's 47th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference on Wednesday February 11, 2026 at The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, in Arlington, Virginia. Mtron's presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:35 p.m. ET. Mtron management will host institutional investor meetings at the conference. Institutional investors may contact TD Cowen to request one-on-one meetings with management.

Management will speak to Mtron's continued momentum in the defense and aerospace sector, including its products' use in communications and data links, precision guided munitions, radar, electronic warfare, commercial and defense-related airframes, drone/UAVs, and space and satellite systems. Mtron plays a key role in the U.S. national security space as a U.S.-based manufacturer of radio frequency components and solutions for both the U.S. Department of Defense as well our allied nations.

TD Cowen's 47th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference is taking place on February 11 - 12, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City in Arlington, VA. The conference incorporates presentations, fireside chats and innovative panel discussions, moderated by members of the TD Cowen research team, that focus on various aspects of the Aerospace & Defense industry.

About M-tron Industries, Inc.

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) designs, manufactures, and markets highly engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, Mtron provides close support to its customers throughout our products' entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production, and subsequent product upgrades. Mtron has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India. For more information, visit www.mtron.com.

