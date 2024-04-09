M1 Composites Technology Becomes Preferred A220 Repair Center

Investment in M1 Composites Builds on Quebec's Aerospace Excellence while sustaining hundreds of Canadian jobs and opening new opportunities to the North American aerospace market.

LAVAL, QC, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - M1 Composites Technology Inc, a leading Quebec-based aerostructure engineering, manufacturing, and sustainment/repair company has been selected by Satair, an Airbus Services company, as the preferred North American repair station for Airbus A220 aircraft flight controls and structural parts. This contract marks a significant milestone in M1's history and will allow the M1 Team the opportunity to support all A220 customers across North America, including some of the world's largest airlines.

Based in Laval, M1 Composites competed against several large and well-established engineering & repair companies for this contract, which is expected to generate new jobs for the 100-person company. Satair, the distributor and interface for Airbus proprietary parts and repairs, and M1 will provide A220 operators with a comprehensive one-stop-shop aerostructure repair solution, ensuring enhanced value and efficiency for both companies.

"Our company has punched above our weight on aerostructure engineering and repairs, and this contract is validation that M1's employees are best in class," said Lorenzo Marandola, President & CEO of M1 Composites. "We are ready to rise to the occasion in servicing A220 customers throughout North America and strengthening Quebec's unmatched aerospace industry in the process. We look forward to collaborating with Satair and Airbus to meet the evolving needs of its A220 customers and ensure their continued success."

Since its first delivery to a North American operator in October 2018, the A220 aircraft has gained rapid adoption among airlines. As the North American preferred repair station, M1 Composites will ensure these operators have access to reliable and efficient aerostructure maintenance solutions. M1 is strategically situated to service current and future A220 operators in Canada and the United States, as well as continuing to service the Airbus A220 Final Assembly Lines in Mirabel, Quebec, Canada and Mobile, Alabama, U.S. Given the integrated aerospace supply chain that exists between both Canada and the U.S., M1 Composites is well-positioned to aid operators in the region with repair solutions on aero structure.

About M1 Composites:

M1 Composites Technology provides a wide range of comprehensive aerospace services including engineering, manufacturing, and repair of composite and sheet metal aerostructure components. M1 is a Transport Canada Approved Maintenance Organization (AMO), and Design Approval Organization (DAO) with numerous certifications such as ISO9001, AS9100, AS9110, and NADCAP. Our 82,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility houses cutting-edge equipment, including an in-house radome transmissivity test facility and a large autoclave for repairing and curing composite parts.

[Note to Editors: For further inquiries or additional information, please contact the provided representatives. Thank you for your interest in M1 Composites.]

SOURCE M1 Composites Technology inc.