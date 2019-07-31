M1 Selects Pareteum Experience Cloud™ to Power Pan-Asian Mobility Services

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM), the rapidly growing cloud communications platform company, today announced that it has been selected by leading Singaporean mobile operator M1 Limited (M1) to power the expansion of mobility services across the Asia-Pacific region.

M1, which is owned by Keppel Corporation and Singapore Press Holdings, will deploy Pareteum Experience Cloud™ to enable its partner brands to launch mobility services targeting consumer, IoT, and enterprise markets. The deployment will focus initially on Singapore before extending to other Asian-Pacific markets.

A single source for the creation, delivery and rapid scaling of a multitude of API-driven communications experiences, Pareteum Experience Cloud delivers an unrivaled combination of mobility, customer engagement, analytics, and intelligence services over the world's largest unified global network.

It enables rapid time to market for new service launches, without a significant Capex burden, and with a SaaS model which allows brands to pay-as-they-scale.

In the first phase of the partnership, M1 will migrate existing partner brands onto the Experience Cloud platform, driving service revenues from day one of the deployment. In phase two, Pareteum and M1 will extend mobility enablement services across Asia Pacific through the creation of a regional hub that will allow partner brands to launch in multiple markets from a single platform instance.

"We believe the future of communications depends on innovators being given the power and the freedom to create and deliver the best experiences to the markets in which they specialize, whether that be consumer, enterprise, or IoT," said Hal Turner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pareteum. "M1 is a prestigious customer win for Pareteum, with an extensive track record of its own when it comes to innovation. I am delighted that we are partnering with the M1 team to bring a new wave of communications experiences to the Asia Pacific region."

"There is a huge opportunity for new brands to launch mobility services across our region and we intend to be at the heart of that opportunity," said Manjot Singh Mann, Chief Executive Officer at M1. "Pareteum Experience Cloud gives us the flexibility and scalability to enable a new generation of mobility brands to get to market fast and grow rapidly. We look forward to seeing the fruits of this partnership as we bring new customers onto the platform."

About Pareteum Corporation:

Millions of people and devices are connected around the world using Pareteum's Global Cloud Communications Platform, enhancing their mobile experience. Pareteum unleashes the power of applications and mobile services, bringing secure, ubiquitous, scalable, and seamlessly available voice, video, SMS/text messaging, and data, media and content enablement to our customers, making worldwide communications services easily and economically accessible to everyone. By harnessing the value of our cloud communications platform, Pareteum serves enterprises, communications service providers, early stage innovators, developers, IoT, and telecommunications infrastructure providers. Pareteum envisions a new mobile communications experience imagining what will be, and delivering now. Pareteum currently has offices in North America, South America, Spain, Bahrain, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Germany, Belgium, United Kingdom, Russia, and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com .

About M1 Limited

M1 is Singapore's most vibrant and dynamic communications company, providing mobile and fixed services to over two million customers. Since the launch of commercial services in 1997, M1 has achieved many firsts, including the first operator to offer nationwide 4G service, as well as ultra high-speed fixed broadband, fixed voice and other services on the Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network. With a continual focus on network quality, customer service, value and innovation, M1 links anyone and anything; anytime, anywhere. M1 offers a wide range of mobile and fixed communication services to consumers and delivers an extensive suite of services and solutions to corporate customers which includes symmetrical connectivity solutions of up to 10Gbps, managed services, cloud solutions, cybersecurity solutions, Internet of Things and data center services. M1 collaborates closely with its major shareholders Keppel Corporation and Singapore Press Holdings Limited to achieve operational synergies that strengthen its position as an established communications provider in the market.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Pareteum's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Pareteum's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, the actual results and performance of Pareteum may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, Pareteum also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made here. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in Pareteum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the SEC or may be obtained upon request from Pareteum Corporation.

Media Inquiries

Press@pareteum.com

Pareteum Investor Relations Contacts:

Michael Bloom

Investor Relations

+1 650 232 4341

Investor.Relations@pareteum.com

Allise Furlani

The Blueshirt Group

allise@blueshirtgroup.com

Carrie Howes

Rayleigh Capital

European- Global IR

+1 650 232 4238

carrie@rayleighcapital.com

SOURCE Pareteum Corporation

Related Links

http://www.pareteum.com

