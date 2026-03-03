M2 Group Expands Service Capabilities with Launch of Land Planning and Landscape Architecture Division

Firm Names Brian Gallagher as Director to Lead Growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M2 Group (M2), a multidisciplinary land development firm enhancing communities across the Southeast and Midwest, today announced the launch of its land planning and landscape architecture service division and the appointment of Brian Gallagher, ASLA, PLA, LEED AP, as director of land planning and landscape architecture. Gallagher brings nearly 20 years of cross-sector experience to this leadership role and will expand M2's ability to deliver comprehensive services across the full project lifecycle, from early planning and feasibility through design and construction.

Brian Gallagher, ASLA, PLA, LEED AP, director of land planning and landscape architecture at M2 Group

"Brian's addition marks a significant step in M2's growth and our commitment to delivering end-to-end solutions for our clients," said Matt Bryant, PE, president of M2 Group. "Bringing land planning and landscape architecture in-house under experienced leadership creates opportunity at all levels — attracting more complex, rewarding work, deepening cross-discipline collaboration, and strengthening our ability to turn client ambitions into reality."

"Joining M2 is about more than simply expanding the service menu. It's a chance to merge the creativity and strategic thinking inherent to land planning and landscape architecture with the precision and technical depth of a civil-survey firm," Gallagher said. "I'm energized by what this combination unlocks — for our clients, our team, and the people whose everyday lives are shaped by the quality of the spaces around them."

M2's newly launched land planning and landscape architecture capabilities, integrated with the firm's existing civil engineering, land surveying, and development management services, bring a new dimension to how projects are conceived and delivered. M2's land planning services apply strategic site analysis and engineering-informed expertise to align vision, feasibility, and long-term performance from the earliest stages of a project. The landscape architecture services focus on high-performance, people-centered environments where aspirational design meets construction reality. Together, these services reflect a design philosophy rooted in placemaking, environmental stewardship, and lifecycle thinking, ensuring every project delivers lasting value.

In this new role, Gallagher will lead team development, oversee project delivery and quality, drive business development and client relations, and define strategy and operations for the new service lines. Before joining M2 Group, he was principal of the Nashville office at EDGE, an integrated team of landscape architects, planners, and development consultants. Gallagher has led projects across civic, commercial, residential, and mixed-use developments, translating client and stakeholder input into thoughtful, buildable solutions. He holds a bachelor's degree in landscape architecture from West Virginia University, is a licensed professional landscape architect, LEED AP accredited, and project management certified through PSMJ Resources.

