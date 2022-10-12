M2B Funding Corp's Daniel Kordash Raises Big for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with October 6th Star-Studded Miami Birthday Bash

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami's high-society came out in support of a great cause last Thursday night as M2B Funding Corp, Apollo Management and Integrum Worldwide joined forces to raise a whopping $367,522 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to "advance cures for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment." In its second year, the gala nearly doubled the amount raised from last year and is a true testament to M2B's dedication to the cause and the sponsors' generosity.

M2B Founder Daniel Kordash Raises Big for St Jude Children's Research Hospital at Miami Birthday Bash

The exclusive, invite-only event at Gala Miami, the city's new premier ultra-lounge, was as much a star-studded affair, as it was a way for guests to give back to those who need it most, the children. Exotic cars from Lamborghini Miami lined the entryway as guests arrived to enjoy overflowing Champagne Lallier, Belvedere Vodka cocktails and an endless sushi bar from NOBU. The chic Miami crowd, including notable guests such as Valeria Orsini and Nina Serebrova, rocked out to an electric opening set by DJ Esther Anaya, followed by an all-consuming, crowd moving set from headliner DJ Vice. In between sets, the crowd was treated to a special guest performance by acclaimed record producer and artist Scott Storch on the keys.

Daniel Kordash, president of M2B Funding Corp., is thrilled with the legacy the event is leaving behind. "In our first year, we quickly hit our lofty goal of $200,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. I'm incredibly proud to say, this year, we have far exceeded our original expectations and raised nearly $400,000 as a result of our incredible partners and strong community that showed up in spades. Together with Integrum Worldwide, we are dedicated to using our success to help make a difference for others."

"Being able to work with our partners to raise money for St. Jude for a second year in a row is such a blessing; especially doing so in a beautiful environment, surrounded by such a great crowd, fantastic sponsors, and best of all, friends," noted Claude Zdanow, President of Integrum Worldwide.

In addition to primary hosts M2B Funding Corp., Apollo Management Group and Integrum Worldwide, key sponsors for the event included Gala Miami, Chalk Experiences, Lamborghini Miami, Ride2Revive, Wave Marine Group, Wrist Aficionado, The Carroll Group, Cycurion, Endexx, MetroSpaces and Ce Soir.

Other notable guests included: Chad Carroll, Brooke David, Oriana Torres, Neyleen Ashley Calejo, Nikki Giavasis, Octavia Yearwood, Starr Hawkins, Angela Kogan, Mo Garcia, Ari Gorelik, Erin Michelle Newberg, Lauren Foster and Liz Kennedy.

ABOUT M2B FUNDING CORP.:

M2B Funding Corp. is a principal investment company for small and middle market companies nationwide. Founded by Daniel Kordash, M2B focuses on long-term growth investing. Industry agnostic, M2B looks for opportunities across sectors where value can be created.

ABOUT INTEGRUM WORLDWIDE:

Integrum Worldwide is a collective of specialist agencies, including Storia and Chalk Experiences, that believe in the power of combining the radical creativity of independents with the seamless integration of a one-stop-shop. The collective is a host of marketing services agencies including branding, creative, digital design, experiential and influencer marketing. Collectively, Integrum Worldwide delivers scalable and measurable integrated marketing solutions that drive results. Clients include Steven Soderbergh's Singani 63, Maggie Q's Qeep Up, Edrington Americas, and Beauty Magnet. In the U.S., the collective has offices in North America, South America, and India.

https://bfa.com/events/36753

