M2GEN® Announces the Launch of its Oncology-Focused Bioinformatics Support Services

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M2GEN announced today the launch of its oncology-focused Bioinformatics Support Services. Leveraging the results and knowledge gained from the ORIEN Avatar® Program, an extensive, unique and ever-growing oncology clinico-genomics dataset, the M2GEN Bioinformatics team provides bioinformatics support services adhering to best-in-class standards.

M2GEN offers the following bioinformatics services: Paired Tumor and Germline Whole Exome Sequencing (WES) analysis with Panel of Normals (PoN) filtering, Tumor-Only Whole Exome Sequencing (WES) analysis with Virtual Normal (VN) somatic mutation classification, and Tumor-Only RNA Sequencing (RNA-Seq) analysis. Pipeline analysis is WES and RNA-Seq capture kit agnostic, and uses the most up to date human genome reference (GRCh38/hg38) and gene build (Gencode V32). All bioinformatics services are performed in HIPAA compliant and HI Trust certified cloud solutions.

M2GEN Bioinformatics Support Services utilize one of the largest Panel of Normals (PoN) available for high-quality somatic mutation calling. Over 20,000 germline samples from cancer patients inform the segregation of somatic and germline variants, and identify recurrent sequencing artifacts. In addition, the Avatar germline sequencing data is leveraged as a Virtual Normal (VN) cohort during Tumor-Only analysis, allowing for superior somatic mutation classification when patients' matched normal biospecimens are unavailable.

M2GEN's Bioinformatics Support Services are led by an experienced team of bioinformatics and computational biology experts trained at world-renowned scientific institutions such as Baylor College of Medicine Human Genome Sequencing Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, European Molecular Biology Laboratory, European Bioinformatics Institute, Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute and Columbia University.

"M2GEN now provides next generation sequencing analysis pipelines to customers in academia and biopharma industry. Our end-to-end bioinformatics solutions and pipelines are tuned for large-scale oncology multi-omics studies that allow our customers to dedicate more time to results interpretation and discovery," said Oliver Hampton PhD, Vice President of Bioinformatics & Biostatistics at M2GEN.

"M2GEN continues to expand its portfolio of data solutions, services, and technologies to be the best partner possible for its clients as we transform cancer care together and make precision medicine a reality," said Helge Bastian, PhD, President & CEO of M2GEN. "M2GEN's bioinformatics services enable researchers in academic and pharmaceutical research worldwide to gain the most meaningful molecular insights in oncology. These molecular insights will accelerate the development of novel and more effective patient specific therapies, turning cancer into a manageable condition, or better still a curable disease."

About M2GEN

M2GEN® is an oncology-focused health informatics solutions company with the mission to help patients get access to the best treatments by leveraging clinical and molecular data to accelerate the discovery, development and delivery of tailored and more personalized therapies. M2GEN's approach is to transform cancer care through identifying the genome analysis of patient-derived tumor specimens, and translating new molecular insights combined with clinical insights into individual therapeutics and / or diagnostic tools. For more information, visit M2GEN.com.

