M2M in Motion Unveils All in One Connected ELD Technology with Gorilla Safety, Revolutionizing HOS Compliance in Trucking

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M2M in Motion, in collaboration with Gorilla Safety, proudly unveils the DCRCAM1, the first truly all in one ELD device. A state-of-the-art Electronic Logging Device (ELD) that redefines compliance with Hours of Service (HOS) regulations for the trucking industry. This groundbreaking solution integrates Bluetooth capabilities and Gorilla Safety's ELD Application to offer a seamless compliance experience, meeting Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA*) standards.

Key Features Include:

LTE connectivity enables instant event notifications and live video streaming via mobile or web interface.

Integrated Bluetooth module allows seamless connection between the DCRCAM1 and Gorilla Safety's ELD app on smartphones or tablets.

Fully registered with the FMCSA, ensuring compliance.

Cost-effective for both commercial fleets and owner-operators.

In-vehicle notifications and audible alerts for Unidentified Driving events displayed on the DCRCAM1.

Displays real-time vehicle info: speed, speed limit, fuel level, and date/time, plus alerts for phone usage.

"Always on" functionality with battery protection, ideal for parked vehicle monitoring.

Real-time video alerts, including parking bump notifications, complete with image and video captures.

Detects phone usage while driving, triggering in-vehicle alerts and allowing fleet management review through Fleet Motion app.

Supports live video streaming to desktop or mobile apps (Android and iOS).

Offers a Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 10 simultaneous connections.

Enables direct messaging from the Fleet Motion Application to the DCRCAM1 display in vehicles.

Dual camera setup records both inside and outside the vehicle, with an option to disable interior recording.

Optional audio streaming from camera microphones, available during live streaming or video review.

Stores trip history with video replays accessible via web and mobile apps.

Notifies unauthorized tampering and power disconnects.

Future development includes connecting additional Bluetooth devices to form a mobile mesh network, advancing telematics.

