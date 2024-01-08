M2M/IoT Applications in the Agricultural Industry: Number of Installed Wireless Devices for Applications in Agricultural Production is Forecasted to Reach 37.1 Million Connected Devices by 2027

08 Jan, 2024, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "M2M/IoT Applications in the Agricultural Industry - 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
IoT Applications in the Agricultural Industry analyses the latest developments on the global smart farming market covering precision farming, agricultural drones, in-field monitoring, herd management and farm management software.
The report forecasts that the number of installed wireless devices for applications in agricultural production is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.1 percent from 25.2 million connections at the end of 2022 to 37.1 million connected devices by 2027. Cellular connections amounted to 1.8 million at the end of 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7 percent to reach 4.0 million in 2027.
The main application areas for cellular communications comprise telematics and in-field sensor systems. LPWA technologies are expected to achieve the highest growth rate and realise a significant market position in the remote monitoring and control segment. 802.15.4-based standards comprise the most employed wireless technology due to its wide adoption in dairy cow monitoring applications.
Key Market Trends
- The emerging digital ecosystem requires a shift towards collaboration
- Larger herds drive the adoption of precision livestock farming technologies
- IoT start-ups attract significant venture capital investments
- System integration and interoperability are high on the agenda
- Dealerships remain as gateways to customers
- OEMs likely to extend free telematics subscription periods
- Freemium strategies will intensify competition between software vendors
- Autonomy will play a significant role in agricultural operations
Highlights from the report:
- Insights from numerous interviews with market leading companies.
- Comprehensive overview of the smart farming value chain and key applications.
- In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments in crop and livestock production.
- Profiles of 84 smart farming solution providers.
- Detailed reviews of the latest precision agriculture initiatives launched by industry players.
- Summary of OEM propositions from manufacturers of agricultural equipment.
- Forecasts by market segment, region and wireless technology lasting until 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
1 The Agricultural Sector
1.1 Agricultural production
1.2 Agricultural commodities
1.3 Demand for agricultural commodities
1.4 Agricultural operations
1.5 Agricultural equipment
2 Smart Farming Technologies and Solutions
2.1 Smart farming infrastructure
2.2 Machinery management
2.3 Precision agriculture
2.4 Remote sensing
2.5 Remote monitoring and control
2.6 Precision livestock farming
2.7 Data management and predictive analysis
2.8 Business models and strategies
3 Market Forecasts and Trends
3.1 Market analysis
3.2 Market drivers and barriers
3.3 Value chain analysis
3.4 Market trends
4 OEM Products and Strategies
- AGCO
- ARGO Tractors
- CLAAS Group
- CNH Industrial
- Deere & Company
- Komatsu
- Krone
- Kubota
- Mahindra & Mahindra
- Ponsse
- Rottne
- SDF
- Tigercat
- Vermeer
5 Aftermarket Solution Providers
5.1 Precision farming
- AG Leader Technology
- Agjunction
- DICKEY-john
- Farmers Edge
- Hexagon
- Lacos
- Raven Industries
- Topcon Positioning Systems
- Trimble
- UniStrong
- Yara
5.2 Agricultural drones
- AgEagle
- Aonic
- DJi
- Draganfly
- Hylio
- Jiyi
- Sentera
- TTA
- Wingtra
- XAG
5.3 Environmental and pest monitoring
- Campbell Scientific
- Davis Instruments
- Fieldin
- Prointegra
- Pessl Instruments
- Semios
- Sencrop
- Trapview
- Weenat
5.4 Water management
- Arable Labs
- AquaSpy
- CropX
- EarthScout
- Hortau
- Libelium
- Lindsay Corporation
- Netafim
- Pycno
- Rivulis
- Valmont Industries
5.5 Dairy herd management
- Afimilk
- BouMatic
- CowManager
- Dairymaster
- Datamars
- DeLaval
- Farmnote
- Fullwood JOZ
- GEA Group
- Lely
- Merck
- Moocall
- Nedap
- Stellapps
- Zoetis
5.6 Agricultural software
- 365FarmNet
- Agrivi
- BASF
- Bushel
- The Climate Corporation (Bayer)
- Conservis
- Corteva Agriscience
- Cropin
- DKE-Data
- Farmers Business Network
- Isagri
- Proagrica
- Syngenta
- Telus Agriculture & Consumer Goods
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pu259c
