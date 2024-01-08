M2M/IoT Applications in the Agricultural Industry: Number of Installed Wireless Devices for Applications in Agricultural Production is Forecasted to Reach 37.1 Million Connected Devices by 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "M2M/IoT Applications in the Agricultural Industry - 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

IoT Applications in the Agricultural Industry analyses the latest developments on the global smart farming market covering precision farming, agricultural drones, in-field monitoring, herd management and farm management software.

The report forecasts that the number of installed wireless devices for applications in agricultural production is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.1 percent from 25.2 million connections at the end of 2022 to 37.1 million connected devices by 2027. Cellular connections amounted to 1.8 million at the end of 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7 percent to reach 4.0 million in 2027.

The main application areas for cellular communications comprise telematics and in-field sensor systems. LPWA technologies are expected to achieve the highest growth rate and realise a significant market position in the remote monitoring and control segment. 802.15.4-based standards comprise the most employed wireless technology due to its wide adoption in dairy cow monitoring applications.

Key Market Trends

The emerging digital ecosystem requires a shift towards collaboration

Larger herds drive the adoption of precision livestock farming technologies

IoT start-ups attract significant venture capital investments

System integration and interoperability are high on the agenda

Dealerships remain as gateways to customers

OEMs likely to extend free telematics subscription periods

Freemium strategies will intensify competition between software vendors

Autonomy will play a significant role in agricultural operations

Highlights from the report:

Insights from numerous interviews with market leading companies.

Comprehensive overview of the smart farming value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments in crop and livestock production.

Profiles of 84 smart farming solution providers.

Detailed reviews of the latest precision agriculture initiatives launched by industry players.

Summary of OEM propositions from manufacturers of agricultural equipment.

Forecasts by market segment, region and wireless technology lasting until 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

1 The Agricultural Sector

1.1 Agricultural production

1.2 Agricultural commodities

1.3 Demand for agricultural commodities

1.4 Agricultural operations

1.5 Agricultural equipment

2 Smart Farming Technologies and Solutions

2.1 Smart farming infrastructure

2.2 Machinery management

2.3 Precision agriculture

2.4 Remote sensing

2.5 Remote monitoring and control

2.6 Precision livestock farming

2.7 Data management and predictive analysis

2.8 Business models and strategies

3 Market Forecasts and Trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.2 Market drivers and barriers

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.4 Market trends

4 OEM Products and Strategies

AGCO

ARGO Tractors

CLAAS Group

CNH Industrial

Deere & Company

Komatsu

Krone

Kubota

Mahindra & Mahindra

Ponsse

Rottne

SDF

Tigercat

Vermeer

5 Aftermarket Solution Providers

5.1 Precision farming

AG Leader Technology

Agjunction

DICKEY-john

Farmers Edge

Hexagon

Lacos

Raven Industries

Topcon Positioning Systems

Trimble

UniStrong

Yara



5.2 Agricultural drones

AgEagle

Aonic

DJi

Draganfly

Hylio

Jiyi

Sentera

TTA

Wingtra

XAG

5.3 Environmental and pest monitoring

Campbell Scientific

Davis Instruments

Fieldin

Prointegra

Pessl Instruments

Semios

Sencrop

Trapview

Weenat

5.4 Water management

Arable Labs

AquaSpy

CropX

EarthScout

Hortau

Libelium

Lindsay Corporation

Netafim

Pycno

Rivulis

Valmont Industries

5.5 Dairy herd management

Afimilk

BouMatic

CowManager

Dairymaster

Datamars

DeLaval

Farmnote

Fullwood JOZ

GEA Group

Lely

Merck

Moocall

Nedap

Stellapps

Zoetis

5.6 Agricultural software

365FarmNet

Agrivi

BASF

Bushel

The Climate Corporation (Bayer)

Conservis

Corteva Agriscience

Cropin

DKE-Data

Farmers Business Network

Isagri

Proagrica

Syngenta

Telus Agriculture & Consumer Goods

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pu259c

