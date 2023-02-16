DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "M2M/IoT Development - Sub-1GHz Communications - Technologies, Markets, Applications 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rapid development of Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications requires plenty of the frequency spectra.

This report addresses features and properties of Sub-1GHz communication, and its applications for IoT/M2M. The Sub-1GHz unlicensed industrial, scientific, and medical (ISM) bands of 315, 433, 800 and 902 to 928 MHz represent a great solution for some uses. Based on pure physics, these lower frequencies naturally deliver more distance than higher frequencies for a given power level, receiver sensitivity, and antenna gain.

The following Sub-1GHz technologies, related markets, standards and applications have been addressed to show their value in the IoT/M2M development:



Short range communications

ZigBee/802.15.4

Z-Wave

EnOcean

Long range communications

IEEE 802.15.4g

IEEE 802.11af

IEEE 802.11ah

IEEE 802.22

Weightless

UNB (Ultra-narrow Band)

Other

The major attractions of these Sub-1GHz technologies for IoT/M2M communications include:

Extended range - they allow 5-10 times longer reaches over 2.4 GHz band transmissions. This is the result of smaller losses when signal is travelling through various obstacles; besides, Sub-1GHz ISM bands are less crowded

Low power consumption

Support of multiple applications.

The industry and consumers show great interest in the utilization of Sub-1GHz ISM bands for IoT/M2M communications; there are great opportunities that have not been realized until recently.

The report also surveys related to this report industries and patents.

The report is written for a wide audience of technical and managerial staff involved in the development of the IoT/M2M market.

Key Topics Covered:





1.0 Introduction

2.0 Efforts: Development of M2M Communications and IoT

2.1 M2M Communications Development

2.1.1 Special Needs

2.1.1.1 Spectrum

2.1.1.2 Summary

2.1.2 Standardization - Industry Activities

2.1.2.1 IEEE

2.1.2.2 ETSI

2.1.2.3 ITU

2.1.2.4 oneM2M Alliance

2.1.2.4.1 Service Layer Architecture

2.1.2.4.2 Benefits

2.1.2.5 M2M Alliance

2.1.2.6 Open Mobile Alliance (OMA)

2.1.2.7 Summary

2.1.3 Market

2.1.3.1 Statistics

2.1.3.2 Estimate

2.1.4 Industry: Innovations

2.2 IoT

2.2.1 M2M and IoT

2.2.1.1 M2M

2.2.1.2 IoT

2.2.1.3 IoT - M2M

2.2.2 Open Interconnect Consortium

2.2.3 Industrial Internet Consortium

2.2.4 IoT Platforms

2.2.5 IoT and ITU

2.2.6 IoT International Forum

2.2.7 IEEE 2413 and IoT

2.2.7.1 2413.1

2.2.7.2 P2413.2

2.2.8 ISO/IEC

2.2.8.1 Layered Structure

2.2.9 IoT - Market

2.2.10 Applications

3.0 Specifics of Sub-1GHz Transmission

3.1 ITU Designation

3.2 Sub-1GHz Transmission Benefits and Limitations

3.3 Generations

3.3.1 Details

4.0 Sub-1GHz Transmission: Support for Long-reach IoT/M2M Communications

4.1 IEEE-802.15.4g-Smart Utility Network

4.1.1 General

4.1.2 Need

4.1.3 Value

4.1.4 Overview - PHY

4.1.5 Regions

4.1.5.1 Frequencies Allocations

4.1.6 Details

4.1.6.1 Requirements: Major Characteristics

4.1.6.2 Considerations

4.1.6.3 Network Specifics

4.1.6.4 PHY/MAC Modifications

4.1.7 Market

4.1.8 Summary

4.1.9 Wi-SUN

4.1.10 Manufacturers - Examples

4.2 IEEE 802.22-19

4.2.1 General

4.2.2 Status - IEEE 802.22-19

4.2.3 Developments

4.2.4 IEEE 802.22-2019 Overview

4.2.4.1 Major Characteristics

4.2.5 IEEE 802.22 Details

4.2.5.1 Physical Layer - Major Characteristics

4.2.5.2 MAC Layer

4.2.6 Cognitive Functions

4.2.7 IEEE 802.22 - Marketing Considerations for SG

4.2.8 Major Applications

4.2.9 Usage Models

4.2.10 Benefits

4.2.11 Summary

4.2.12 Group

4.3 IEEE 802.11ah (Wi-Fi HaLow)

4.3.1 General

4.3.2 Goal and Schedule

4.3.3 Attributes

4.3.4 Use Cases

4.3.5 PHY

4.3.5.1 Bandwidth

4.3.5.2 Channelization

4.3.5.3 Transmission Modes and MIMO

4.3.6 MAC Layer

4.3.7 Summary

4.3.8 Vendors

4.4 IEEE 802.11af - White-Fi

4.4.1 General: Expectations - White-Fi

4.4.2 Differences

4.4.3 Benefits

4.4.4 Specifics

4.4.4.1 Interference

4.4.4.2 Main Principles

4.4.5 PHY

4.4.6 Architecture

4.4.7 Market

4.4.8 Vendors

4.5 Ultra Narrow Band (UNB)

4.5.1 Origin

4.5.2 Support

4.5.3 Major Features

4.5.4 SigFox

4.6 Weightless Communications

4.6.1 SIG

4.6.2 Weightless-N

4.6.3 Weightless-P

4.6.4 Weightless Technologies and Competition

5.0 Sub-1GHz Transmission: Support of Short-reach IoT/M2M Communications

5.1 ZigBee - IEEE 802.15.4

5.1.1 General

5.1.2 Sub-1GHz ZigBee: Specifics

5.1.3 ZigBee Acceptance

5.1.4 Major Features: ZigBee/802.15.4

5.1.5 Device Types

5.1.6 Protocol Stack

5.1.6.1 Physical and MAC Layers - IEEE802.15.4

5.1.6.2 Upper Layers

5.1.7 Security

5.1.8 Power Consumption

5.1.9 ZigBee Technology Benefits and Limitations

5.1.10 Standardization Process

5.1.11 Applications Specifics - Application Profiles

5.1.12 Market

5.1.13 Sub-1GHz ZigBee: Certification

5.1.14 Industry

5.2 EnOcean: General

5.2.1 The Company

5.2.2 EnOcean Alliance

5.2.3 Standard

5.2.3.1 Features

5.2.3.2 Drivers

5.2.4 Technology Details

5.2.5 Profiles

5.2.6 Benefits

5.2.7 Market Estimate

5.2.8 Industry

5.3 Z-Wave

5.3.1 General

5.3.2 Z-Wave Alliance

5.3.3 Benefits

5.3.4 Details

5.3.4.1 General

5.3.4.2 Characteristics

5.3.4.3 ITU G.9959

5.3.5 Advanced Energy Control Framework

5.3.6 Z-Wave and Smart Metering

5.3.7 Selected Vendors

5.3.8 Market Estimate

5.3.8.1 Model

5.3.8.2 Results

6.0 Conclusions

Companies Mentioned





Adaptive Networks Solutions

Adeunis RF

Aeon Labs-Aeotec

Analog Devices

Arqiva

Aviacomm

Beckhoff

BSC Magnum

Carlson Wireless

Echoflex

Elster

EnOcean

Illumra

Innocomm

Iota Networks

Kore Telematics

Leviton

Methods2Business

Microchip

Microchip Technologies

Morse Micro

Newracom-Aviacomm

NorthQ

NXP

On Semiconductor

Palma Ceia SemiDesign

Plextek

Renesas

Sensus

SigFox/Telit

Silex

Silicon Laboratories

Telensa

Telit

Thermokon

TI

Vera Control

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wshpnq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets