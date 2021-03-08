M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. Announces Closing of $400 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE: MBAC, the "Company") announced today that it has closed its initial public offering of 40,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $400,000,000. The Company's units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and commenced trading under the ticker symbol "MBAC.U" on March 4, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of one warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be traded on the NYSE under the symbols "MBAC" and "MBAC WS," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as the sole book-running manager of the offering. The underwriter has been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,000,000 units offered by the Company to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 3, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, or by e-mail at [email protected].

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We intend to focus our efforts on seeking and consummating an initial business combination with a company that has an enterprise value of at least $1 billion, although a target entity with a smaller or larger enterprise value may be considered While we may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business industry or sector and in any geographic region, we expect to focus on businesses or companies which are based in North America and have been positively or negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic or businesses in the renewable energy sector (or related products or services).

