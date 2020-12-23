M3 Wake Research Partners With RIP Medical Debt To Help Relieve Americans Of $1 Million Of Medical Bills

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M3 Wake Research, a national network of clinical investigative sites and one of North America's largest leading providers of Phase I-IV clinical research trials, donated funds to RIP Medical Debt, a 503(c)(3) non-profit organization that buys and eradicates medical debt for people struggling to pay mountains of medical bills. The sole purpose of RIP Medical Debt is to locate, purchase, and abolish unpaid and unpayable medical debt. Every $100 donated to RIP Medical Debt relieves approximately $10,000 of medical debt.

Wake Research's debt eradication campaign specifically targets the states where their research clinics are located, which includes North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, California, Nevada, and Arizona.

Each year, 79 million Americans choose between paying their medical bills and basic needs such as food or shelter. For every patient enrolled in a COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial, Wake Research made a donation to RIP Medical debt.

"With these donated funds, we wish to give back to the communities that helped our company conduct vital clinical research this year, especially the COVID vaccine trials and related studies," states Ella Grach, MD, CEO of Wake Research. "We are happy to make this donation on behalf of the thousands of patient volunteers who made this life-saving COVID-19 research possible in 2020. Thanks to these courageous patient volunteers, our employees, and our affiliated healthcare organizations, the nation now has two COVID vaccines available and being distributed to citizens nationwide," Grach concludes.

Clinical research trials are currently enrolling for COVID studies and other conditions – for more information about participating in clinical research trials to help further advance medical research and innovation, visit www.covidstudies.org or www.wakeclinical.com.

About Wake Research, Inc.:

M3-Wake Research is an organization of integrated investigational sites, committed to excellence, working closely with and meeting the needs of the biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical industries. M3-Wake Research's 16 sites are fully equipped to meet the needs of sponsors and CROs in the conduct of Phase I-IV clinical trials in a large variety of indications.

M3-Wake Research is known for effectively combining strategic volunteer recruitment, rapid trial start-up and subject enrollment/retention with high quality clinical trial conduct, using standardized operating procedures and centralized marketing and advertising to ensure rapid subject enrollment. M3-Wake Research sites have conducted more than 7,000 research studies for hundreds of pharmaceutical and biotech sponsors and CROs. Wake Research's mission is to bring novel medications, biologics and device through clinical research to as many people as possible while providing unparalleled service and exceptional value to clinical trial partners and stakeholders.

About M3 Inc.:

M3 Inc. operates in the US, Asia, and Europe with over 4 million physician members globally via its physician websites such as mdlinx.com, m3.com, research.m3.com, doctors.net.uk, medigate.net and medlive.cn. M3 Inc. is a publicly traded company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TYO:2413) with subsidiaries in major markets including USA, UK, Japan, S. Korea, and China. M3 Inc. provides services to healthcare and the life science industry. In addition to market research, these services include medical education, ethical drug promotion, clinical development, job recruitment, and clinic appointment services. M3 has offices in Tokyo, Washington D.C., Fort Washington, PA, Oxford, London, Beijing, and Seoul.

SOURCE M3 Wake Research