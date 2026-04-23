M31 Collaborates with TSMC to Achieve Tapeout of eUSB2V2 on N2P Process, Advancing Design IP Ecosystem

HSINCHU, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M31 Technology (M31), a global silicon intellectual property (IP) provider, today announced at the TSMC 2026 North America Technology Symposium that its eUSB2V2 interface IP has completed tapeout on TSMC's N2P process. M31 said the tapeout reflects its ongoing investment in advanced-node interface IP and its commitment to supporting design programs on the 2nm node to help customers achieve high-speed, low-power connectivity on highly integrated SoC.

M31 Collaborates with TSMC to Achieve Tapeout of eUSB2V2 on N2P Process

As process nodes advance, SoCs continue to push for higher compute density and tighter energy-efficiency targets. In turn, I/O interfaces must deliver high-speed transfer and broad compatibility at lower voltages and within tighter power budgets. They must also maintain signal quality and manufacturability.

eUSB2V2 on N2P was developed with co-optimization across design, circuit implementation, and physical layout. The goal was to improve performance and power efficiency, while also addressing area efficiency and integration flexibility.

eUSB2V2 remains compatible with the USB 2.0 ecosystem and supports 1.2 V/0.9 V low-voltage operation. It strengthens the analog front end with programmable transmit de-emphasis and receiver equalization such as CTLE/VGA. Its features improve channel robustness and design flexibility at advanced nodes. eUSB2V2 supports up to 4.8 Gbps (HS10), leveraging an enhanced isochronous burst mechanism to deliver improved efficiency for simultaneous transfers. It also supports asymmetric-bandwidth HSUx/HSDx modes. On N2P, eUSB2V2 delivers excellent power efficiency with a target specification of just 50 mW in standard operating mode.

M31 pointed out that these capabilities make the IP an ideal fit for applications that demand a balance of performance and power, including AI, HPC, and mobile devices.

M31 CEO Scott Chang said, "Optimization of IP on advanced process platform is critical to design efficiency and time-to-market." He also highlighted, "Completing tapeout of eUSB2V2 on TSMC N2P reflects our platform-driven approach. It helps customers integrate this critical interface more efficiently, streamlines the path from design execution to production readiness, and drives competitiveness at the 2 nm node."

M31 emphasized that the tapeout milestone was enabled by deep collaboration with TSMC on advanced-node IP development. This included alignment with platform design methodologies, circuit and layout tuning for process and I/O conditions, and reference flows. Availability of the validated IP on TSMC advanced nodes helps mutual customers elevate efficiency in interface integration, system verification, and product schedule planning.

Looking ahead, M31 plans to extend its 2 nm eUSB2V2 expertise toward IP development on TSMC's advanced process technology. The company said this commitment will support M31's continued growth in AI, edge computing, and intelligent devices, while advancing long-term IP platform value.

SOURCE M31 Technology Corporation