M31 Successfully Validates 5nm IP Solution to Empower Global AI Applications

HSINCHU, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M31 Technology Corporation (M31), a leading global provider of silicon intellectual property (IP), announced that its 5nm advanced process IP solution for high-speed interface IPs such as MIPI C/D-PHY, and memory interface ONFI v5.1 I/O, have completed silicon validation. Additionally, the USB4 PHY is undergoing validation. These IPs provide reliable products for the transmission and storage solutions required for high-end applications like artificial intelligence and edge computing. The milestone was showcased at the CadenceLIVE Silicon Valley event, aiming to accelerate the development and application of AI technology.

With the advent of the era of high computing, AI chips are being widely used in applications such as cloud data centers, smartphones, and autonomous vehicles. M31's advanced process solutions provide the high data transmission, low-power, and high-speed connectivity to storage required for AI and HPC applications. The USB4 PHY IP, which adopts low-power and power-noise-compensating technologies to boost data transfer rates up to 40Gbps and supports USB Type C, USB 3.2, and USB 2.0 to ensure high compatibility with the applications. M31's MIPI C/D-PHY provides a combination of low-power and cost-effective technology for high-resolution imaging and display, meeting automotive ASIL-B verification specifications. This IP can also be used in smart mobile devices and AR/VR/MR systems. For the massive data storage requirements, M31's ONFI v5.1 supports high-speed interface with performance up to 3.6Gb/s, significantly enhancing overall interface transmission speed and promoting seamless communication capability between the vast amounts of data required for today's AI computation.

Kuoshu Chiu, General Manager of M31 North America, said at the CadenceLIVE Silicon Valley event, "We are honored to showcase the amazing results, and this announcement further demonstrates M31's R&D excellence by presenting advanced-process IP solutions for high-speed computing applications in the generative AI space. As one of the few global IP providers engaged in advanced process R&D for High-Speed Interface IP and Foundation IP, M31 enables customers to significantly reduce design risks and shorten time to market by adopting M31's latest IP solutions while achieving high-quality, high-performance with best-in-class power SOC design goals."

