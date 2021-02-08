M3AAWG to Hold 51st General Meeting to Advance Strategies and Tactics to Fight Online Abuse

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG), the largest global industry association working against online exploitation, will host its 51st General Meeting from February 15-18, 2021. In M3AAWG's third virtual event, representatives from over 200 member companies, including Google, Verizon, Twitter, Comcast, AT&T and Microsoft, will discuss prominent cybersecurity issues and establish approaches to combat major threats.

M3AAWG's 51st General Meeting will bring together industry experts and leaders from internet service providers, email service providers, social networking companies, software and hardware vendors to advance knowledge around evolving online abuse. Sessions explore timely topics, including NIST's new method to combat phishing, the adoption of TLS 1.3, fighting smishing in the UK, DDoS attack backtracking strategies and much more.

Tom Burt, Corporate Vice President, Customer Security and Trust at Microsoft, will deliver the event's keynote address, Cybersecurity and the New Normal, discussing the evolving sophistication of cyber threats.

"In order to effectively address threats and protect end-users, industry must constantly stay on the pulse of new tactics used by bad actors," said Burt. "When experts identify emerging attacks or vectors, it's a race to mitigate and share knowledge across the industry before usage becomes widespread. By continually participating in M3AAWG's meetings, we directly facilitate discussion and create space to exchange crucial knowledge and expertise for industry to work together to combat malicious attacks from the ever-changing cybersecurity threat landscape."

"M3AAWG has built a community that encourages dialogue around eminent issues emerging across the industry today. Tackling these threats individually can be an overwhelming undertaking for individuals and businesses alike," said Amy Cadagin, Executive Director of M3AAWG. "Even remotely, our meetings continue to foster collaboration among technical experts, policy makers and key thought leaders to meet one common goal: creating a safer online ecosystem for everyone."

M3AAWG's 51st General Meeting will also announce the recipient of the 11th Mary Litynski award, which recognizes a member of our community who exhibits Litynski's spirit by facilitating industry collaboration and relentlessly works to fight online abuse. Past winners include Cristine Hoepers, Ph.D., the general manager of CERT.br, whose work curtailed online abuse in Brazil and across Latin America and strengthened Internet resilience; Dave Piscitello, a key member in developing the ICANN Domain Abuse Activity Reporting (DAAR) system; and Dave Rand, co-founder of the first reputation-based anti-spam company.

The meeting will be held via online video conferencing on February 15-18, 2021. For more information, please visit www.m3aawg.org or follow M3AAWG on Twitter ( @M3AAWG ), LinkedIn or Facebook .

About the Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG)

The Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG) is where the industry comes together to work against bots, malware, spam, viruses, denial-of-service attacks and other online exploitation. M3AAWG ( www.m3aawg.org ) members represent more than one billion mailboxes from some of the largest network operators worldwide. It leverages the depth and experience of its global membership to tackle abuse on existing networks and new emerging services through technology, collaboration, and public policy. It also works to educate global policy makers on the technical and operational issues related to online abuse and messaging. Headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., M3AAWG is driven by market needs and supported by major network operators and messaging providers.

