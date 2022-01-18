M4 Ranch Group featured in LAND Magazine

LAKE CITY, Colo., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M4 Ranch Group is thrilled to announce that we've been featured in the most recent Winter issue of LAND Magazine, the largest rural property magazine in the country. Every issue of the magazine reaches 30,000 to 35,000 land enthusiasts who share our passion for the great outdoors and all that it offers. These readers will see an image of our expert team of ranch brokers specializing in Colorado and New Mexico ranches on the cover and will learn more about our brand of excellence on pages 13 – 19. On page 40, readers will find a special piece written by our very own Dan Murphy, Accredited Land Consultant (ALC), broker, and co-owner of M4 Ranch Group. In the piece, Dan discusses the recent passage of HB21-1233 in Colorado and what it means for the future of land conservation. It's some valuable insight from one of the best in the business, and we encourage anyone interested in conservation and the ranching, rural, or farming lifestyle to read it.



Readers will also find a list of M4 properties on pages 82-83 and can see the amazing properties we offer those passionate about the ranching and recreational lifestyle. Even more ranches in Colorado and New Mexico can be found on the M4 Ranch Group website. Regardless of a client's interests and goals with land ownership, our team will be able to assist them in finding their dream property. The article goes more into detail about how M4's experience and expertise have been noticed by buyers, sellers, and the industry itself. It helped showcase our values of pride, preparation, and participation that drive us every day.



M4 Ranch Group is one of the West's premier real estate agencies and specializes in marketing and selling ranch real estate, agricultural land, and recreational properties in Colorado and New Mexico. All sales are done with a passion for the preservation of land itself and the ranching lifestyle. M4 takes an immense amount of pride in helping clients find the property that allows them to live out their dreams.



