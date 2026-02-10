M42's Abu Dhabi Health Data Services and TELUS Health to collaborate on AI-powered healthcare innovation across the UAE and broader region

Strategic alignment announced at the Dubai World Health Expo 2026 combines global healthcare expertise with digital health innovation to explore new comprehensive, workforce wellbeing solutions

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates and VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), part of the M42 group, and TELUS Health , announced a strategic agreement to introduce new personalized employee wellbeing solutions in the UAE that combine wellness, precision medicine and AI-driven healthcare innovation. As part of M42's mission to shift health from reactive care to predictive, personalized wellbeing at scale, ADHDS will work with TELUS Health on an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) that currently includes more than 40 modules addressing emotional, lifestyle and wellbeing support. Delivered in local languages for enhanced user experience, the EAP will help improve workplace focus, lowering absenteeism rates while also enabling employers to achieve measurable improvements in productivity and engagement.

Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (CNW Group/TELUS Health)

"By combining TELUS Health's global expertise with M42's ADHDS digital health capabilities, we are delivering a truly transformative AI-powered employee assistance program tailored to the needs of employees in the UAE," said Kareem Shahin, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Health Solutions Platform, and Group Chief Digital Officer, M42. "This solution is designed to support the creation of a health and wellbeing environment where people can thrive, enabling healthier and more resilient communities."

Both ADHDS and TELUS Health will also explore the development of next-generation AI solutions to increase efficiencies and access to care, and progress precision medicine capabilities for tailored health treatments and early preventive interventions for employees

"The UAE and the region are experiencing a fundamental shift in how organizations approach employee wellbeing," said Mohamed El-Demerdash, President, TELUS Health. "Our agreement with M42's ADHDS positions us to be part of that transformation, exploring how our market-leading solutions and world-class mental health support could help employers and their employees. With M42's ADHDS digital expertise, we have the potential to deliver wellness at scale while respecting the unique cultural context of the region."

ADHDS delivers a robust portfolio of solutions including Malaffi, the region's first Health Information Exchange alongside Sahatna, e-prescription, Shafafiya, and virtual hospital platforms deployed internationally. Utilizing this digital infrastructure, ADHDS' wellbeing offering will benefit from scalable, integrated and secured health technology to deliver measurable outcomes for employers and employees across the UAE and the region

Together, the organizations have a prime opportunity to combine digital infrastructure, AI innovation, and clinical expertise to strengthen healthcare across the UAE and the region, building more resilient health systems and healthier communities.

About M42

M42 is a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M42 combines its specialized, state-of-the-art facilities with integrated health solutions like genomics and biobanks, and harnesses advanced technologies to deliver precise, preventive and predictive care, to impactfully disrupt traditional healthcare models and positively impact lives globally.

Established in 2023, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees. M42 includes renowned healthcare providers including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. As well as operating the Emirati Genome Programme, M42 runs Abu Dhabi BioBank and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a global tech-enabled healthcare company operating Malaffi.

Abu Dhabi Health Data Services LLC (ADHDS)

M42's Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS) is a premier digital healthcare solutions company serving as a strategic catalyst for advancing the healthcare ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and beyond. ADHDS digitally empowers health by championing innovative solutions to elevate the quality of care, expand access, optimise costs, and unlock efficiencies on a national, regional, and global scale. Harnessing the power of data and technology, ADHDS drives transformative change across the healthcare eco-system and makes a lasting impact on the communities they serve.

ADHDS was established in 2018 as a Private-Public Partnership (PPP) with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DOH) to build and operate Malaffi, the trailblazing Abu Dhabi Health Information Exchange (HIE). Following the successful delivery of Malaffi, as one of the fastest rolled-out and most advanced HIEs globally, ADHDS has become renowned for successfully delivering major national digital healthcare transformational projects, acting as a critical link between regulators, governments, healthcare providers, biopharma companies, and patient communities. ADHDS is an asset of M42, a global health leader powered by artificial intelligence and technology to transform care for all.

About TELUS Health

TELUS Health empowers people to live healthier lives and helps organizations create more productive, wellbeing-focused workplaces through global leadership in healthcare technology. Operating in more than 200 countries and territories, we support more than 160 million people at every point of their physical, mental, and financial wellbeing journey.

Our integrated approach connects the entire healthcare ecosystem: comprehensive workforce wellbeing programs, compassionate and personalized preventive care, and the technology infrastructure that healthcare practitioners and payors rely on daily. This creates seamless care pathways delivering regionalized and gender-responsive support, where and when people need it most.

Through our data-driven insights and proprietary research we are reshaping healthcare with earlier intervention and culturally-attuned approaches so individuals and organizations can thrive. Follow us as we advance our mission to become the world's most trusted wellbeing company: telushealth.com

