NEW YORK, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- M4D3 donates $20,000 through its newly formed "M4D3 Foundation" to Our Place 2 Play to fund the development of Freehold Township's first All-Inclusive playgrounds.

"We are extremely excited to be able to support such a wonderful cause and help create an all-inclusive and accessible playground for all children to play, learn and flourish, regardless of their age or ability," said M4D3's Founder Steve Reynolds.

M4D3 Donates $20,000 to Our Place 2 Play to Build First All-Inclusive Playground in New Jersey.

Through their partnership with OP2P, M4D3 was able to support the building an accessible playground at C. Richard Applegate School, in the Freehold Township Community (New Jersey). The playground space provides equipment that will address various sensory and physical needs, and foster the development of social skills.

M4D3 is a fashion footwear company based in New York. Founded in early 2016, M4D3 is comprised of individuals who are passionate about giving back. Their team looks to partner with individuals, charities and aid organizations to collectively raise funds and help create social change. They are excited to be able to influence consumer decisions based on style, quality, and social value.

About M4D3

Headquartered in New York, M4D3, which stands for 'Make A Difference Everyday', create products that use the collective power of the community to create positive change in the world directly supporting partner aid agencies and foundations. Past giving partners have included First Book, Right Action for Women, Too Small to Fail, No Ceilings, the True Colors Fund, People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and Plan International USA. To learn more about M4D3 visit: www.m4d3shoes.com

About M4D3 Custom

M4D3 Custom is the latest extension of the M4D3 brand, we launched this exciting new endeavor striving to reach the consumer who is eager about product customization. At M4D3 we create shoes that make a difference everyday, and now with M4D3 Custom, you are able to personalize your experience, unleashing your creativity. Whether it's something that represents you, a memory, interest, a team outing, a birthday, M4D3 Custom allows you to tailor our fashion-forward slides, slip-on and lace-up sneakers to your needs. To learn more about M4D3 Custom visit: www.m4d3custom.com

About OP2P

Our Place 2 Play, a nonprofit organization, is on a mission to create accessible, inclusive playgrounds for all children to play, learn and flourish side by side, regardless of age or ability in the Freehold Township School District. Our Place 2 Play is comprised of school staff, parents, and parent organizations that have worked collaboratively to develop the vision for Our Place 2 Play and to bring the Freehold Township School district its very first inclusive and adaptive playground. All kids love to play and deserve the opportunity to do so, together. To learn more go to www.ourplace2play.org.

Related Images

m4d3-donates-20-000.jpg

M4D3 Donates $20,000

M4D3 Donates $20,000 to Our Place 2 Play to Build First All-Inclusive Playground in New Jersey.

m4d3-spring-summer-2018-collection.jpg

M4D3 Spring/Summer 2018 Collection

Helen Pump Heel

m4d3-custom.jpg

M4D3 Custom

Custom Shoes without the Custom price.

op2p-all-inclusive-playground.jpg

OP2P All-Inclusive Playground

Related Links

M4D3

M4D3 Custom

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/m4d3-donates-20-000-to-our-place-2-play-to-build-first-all-inclusive-playground-in-new-jersey-300650575.html

SOURCE M4D3

Related Links

https://www.m4d3shoes.com

