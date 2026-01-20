M4Markets Strengthens Asia Expansion with Appointment of Dean Alexander Lunt

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M4Markets has appointed Dean Alexander Lunt as Head of Global Development, marking a further step in the company's strategic expansion across Asian markets.

Asia remains a central pillar of M4Markets' long-term growth strategy, driven by increasing demand for regulated trading environments, strong local partnerships, and broker reliability. The company's expansion approach focuses on sustainable market entry, regional expertise, and long-term client trust.

Dean brings decades of experience in global brokerage development, having led sales and partnership initiatives across multiple international markets. In his new role, he will support M4Markets' Asia growth roadmap, working closely with regional teams and partners to strengthen market presence and build scalable, compliant operations.

Commenting on his appointment, Dean Alexander Lunt said:

"Asia represents one of the most dynamic regions for brokerage growth. M4Markets' commitment to regulation, transparency, and local market understanding makes it well positioned for long-term success. I'm excited to contribute to building strong foundations across the region."

Dean's appointment reinforces M4Markets' continued investment in senior expertise as part of its Asia strategy. By strengthening its leadership team, the company aims to support responsible growth, deepen regional partnerships, and enhance its reputation as a trusted, multi-regulated broker .

About M4Markets

M4Markets is a multi-regulated global investment services provider offering a secure and cost-efficient trading environment for international clients. With a strong focus on regulatory compliance, client fund protection, and transparent trading conditions, M4Markets continues to expand its presence across Asia and other high-growth regions through strategic leadership and long-term market commitment.

