M6 Global Revolutionizes Holistic Safety And Security Planning

TEXAS CITY, Texas, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Secret Service Agent Michael Matranga announces the launch of M6 Global, a team of the nation's top security and emotional intelligence experts, to provide holistic plans for safe communities and workplaces.

With more than 100 years of combined experience in school safety, law enforcement, national and global security, M6 Global serves K-12 school communities, university systems, corporate environments, law enforcement communities, special events and national security events, and industry-specific communities including petrochemical, energy, offshore, and maritime.

"M6 Global believes that safe spaces start with community assessment and development of a complete safety and security plan," explains CEO Michael Matranga. "Safe spaces are sustainable through response and education. M6 Global has assembled a team of the most elite, knowledgable leaders in emotional intelligence, security, and response to advise any group or organization."

M6 Global provides community assessment services, site surveys and threat assessment, emergency management planning and operations, tactics and operations, technical consulting, and medical emergency action planning and training.

The team includes dedicated and innovative professionals with depth in emotional intelligence program development and medical training. Core team members include Michael Matranga (CEO), Abraham Medina Jr., PA-C (Director of Medical Operations and Training), Dr. Adam Saenz (Director of Emotional Intelligence ), Brent Cooley (Director of Security Operations Planning and Training), Elizabeth Rogers Alvarado (Director of Marketing, Owner of Five & Two Marketing), Fidencio Leija (Director of Strategic Business Operations and Community Outreach), Dr. Rodney Cavness (Director of Educational Consulting), and Tom Munoz (Director of Emergency Operations Planning and Training).

Matranga has been featured in national publications for setting the gold standard in school security. He is known for collaborative efforts with leadership at local, state, and federal levels, earning his last school program "safest school" in the state of Texas.

For complete information about M6 Global, visit www.m6globaldefense.com or email [email protected] .

