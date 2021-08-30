M7 Capital is Revolutionizing the Crypto Market with its Capital Investment Platform

LONDON, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M7 Capital is a promising Capital Investment Platform, which offers a secure platform for investing in Dividend Yield Tokens, also dubbed Capital Asset Tokens (CAT). The company also operates a DeFi Vault referred to as Capital Investment Vaults (CIV) and in a first for the world of De-Fi, synthetic asset dividends like Tesla, Apple etc.

Being actively developed and maintained by a trusted team with excellent track records, the M7 Capital's team comprises diverse talents. The founding team of M7 Capital is based across Europe and Australia. It comprises 7 highly qualified individuals, having years of experience in the field of trading and Investment. They met with a common goal to make a trustworthy and secure community token, which, soon after being implemented, built a massive following with people willing to work for its development. These 'meme' based community tokens regularly went above $500K. The team, however, in active search for something providing passive profit and dividends to investors, started working on DogeBack which was a huge success. The M7 team now collaborates with a vast network of efficient and reliable moderators spread worldwide. The team members have decided to remain anonymous due to their various job requirements, accept queries, and provide support through their website and telegram channel.

For ensuring a steady passive income to investors, the Capital investment vaults stack the asset tokens generated from the dividends produced by the native token to buy back and increase their holdings. The funds from various investors are pooled to multiply the buying power and create a positive feedback loop, leading to a multiplier effect on the reinvestment strategy. M7 Capital puts a hard cap on the amount of tokens a CIV can stack. The good part is, they do this without locking investor's deposits to maintain liquidity.

The platform allows its investors to change their trading direction using their M7 Capital Governance Token (CGT). Here, token holders have the option to suggest which asset tokens should be added to the platform and participate in daily trading competitions. Through this, investors can also win a share in the profits which further increases the investor's returns. According to the developers, "M7 is planning to add more benefits as the platform grows, and provide more options to the new investors."

The M7 CGT token acts as a standard token directly tied to an existing asset on the Binance Smart Chain. Apart from this, M7 Capital also offers different kinds of tokens. One of them is the Crypto Asset Yield Tokens accepted only from the most sustained projects belonging to the Binance-Pegged assets, thereby mirroring other chain tokens or coins like Bitcoin, Cardano, and other such currencies.

Although the technical aspects of M7's vault are similar to standard vaults, the critical difference is that M7 has an unrelated asset accumulated by its token, which can be used in a buy back system to put a positive buying pressure on the underlying asset. Here, each vault acts as a minor contract tracking an investor's stacked funds relative to the total pool.

The M7 Capital's pioneering effort is the inclusion of what they call the Synthetic Asset Yield Tokens. They are the first to offer Synthetic asset pegged Tokens in their model, which will surely lure more investors who believe only in these traditional assets. These tokens provide dividends in the form of contemporary asset classes like stocks, futures, and commodities. This novel approach by the M7 team will expand the horizons of DeFi and dividend yield tokens. That is why they call it their 'olive branch' for traditional investors.

The Crypto Company has different streams of revenue generation. First, they leverage a performance fee on each of their vaults against the dividends accumulated. Furthermore, they receive a small tax on each side of the on-chain transactions of Capital Tokens and Vault tokens. The company also focuses on organic growth and consists of a comprehensive team to ensure quality and support.

M7 Capital's team is determined to provide the best investment solutions to its valuable investors by introducing passive income possibilities, Synthetic Asset Yield Tokens, and allowing investors to contribute to its growth and expansion. They are confident that investors will like their efforts and utilize the unique investment opportunities they are providing.

According to the M7 Capital's team, "if an investor adds CAKE and BNB to the CAKE-BNB liquidity pool, earning CAKE-BNB Liquidity Pool (LP) tokens relative to their investment, taking those tokens and staking in a CAKE-BNB vault auto-compounds the CAKE rewards into more CAKE-BNB LP tokens''. For facilitating this compounding process, the vault takes the earned CAKE, swaps half for BNB, proceeds with the remaining CAKE, and adds all the resulting LP tokens to the investor's balance.

Media Contact Details:

Name: M7 Capital Investment Platform

Website: https://m7capital.finance/

Email: [email protected]

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/M7Capital

All investment strategies and investments involve the risk of loss. Consider doing your own research before making financial decisions related to any Crypto or Stocks.

SOURCE M7 Capital Investment Platform