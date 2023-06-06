M7 Services Selected by N-able as a Super Elite Partner

Following the introduction of the Super Elite program by N-able, M7 Services has been selected as one of approximately 200 MSP partners to earn the distinction.

HOUSTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M7 Services has been selected as a Super Elite Partner by N-able, the purpose-built technology partner for managed services providers (MSPs). This new designation distinguishes M7 Services as an MSP leader in the global IT channel.

To select MSP Super Elite members, N-able carefully evaluated thousands of its MSP partners worldwide on a range of criteria, including: a company's overall size and service model; its consecutive growth and profitability; the number of IT devices proactively being managed using RMM; the productivity of a company's technicians, and its ability to deliver exceptional business value to its customer base.

The Super Elite partner group will engage in regular business and technical discussions around industry topics, trends, and challenges. The group will be able to generate the agenda for these recurring discussions. Additionally, the group will serve as a formal advisory council to N-able with direct access to executives, which will help prioritize key areas of investments and create product roadmaps.

"The partnership we share with N-able is crucial in allowing us to provide exceptional service to our customers. Being recognized by N-able as part of the Super Elite program is such an honor and our company will be able to provide strategic insights in the managed services marketplace," says Jessie McMahon, CEO of M7 Services. "By participating in these valuable discussions and building stronger ties with other well-established IT business leaders, we can help grow the industry and ensure that our customers receive unbeatable IT services and business support."

More information about N-able can be found at https://www.n-able.com/.

About M7 Services

Since its inception in 2014, M7 Services has been recognized as a leading provider of managed IT services and solutions for the hospitality industry, offering unmatched technical expertise and exceptional customer service to thousands of hotel customers across North America. With a comprehensive offering including 24x7 full-service Helpdesk support, project management services, new hotel builds, property transition support, and PCI compliance solutions, M7 Services is dedicated to the continuous development and improvement of the systems and protocols used by hotel properties to identify and deploy the most advanced technologies throughout their organizations. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company maintains operations in the U.S. and Mexico, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies for three consecutive years from 2019 to 2021.

More information about M7 Services can be found at https://www.m7services.com/.

