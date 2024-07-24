M8 Pharmaceuticals, an Acino company, Signs Exclusive Agreement with LG Chem for Novel Treatments for Type 2 Diabetes and Osteoarthritis in Latin America

MEXICO CITY, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M8 Pharmaceuticals, an Acino company ("M8"), today announces the signature of an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with LG Chem Ltd., a global company headquartered in South Korea that specializes in life sciences as one of its core businesses, to market, commercialize, and distribute Hyruan One® in Brazil, and Zemiglo® and Zemimet® SR (Zemiduo® SR in Mexico) in Mexico, Central America, and the Dominican Republic.

Gemigliptin, sold under the brand names Zemiglo® and Zemimet® SR (Zemiduo® SR in Mexico), is a reversible, potent, selective, competitive, and long-acting inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase (DPP)-4, for use as monotherapy or in combination with metformin or sulfonylureas (SU) to treat hyperglycemia in patients with Type 2 diabetes. The once-daily Zemimet® SR (Zemiduo® SR in Mexico) is currently the number one brand in the Type 2 diabetes market in South Korea.

Hyruan One® is a single-injection treatment of hyaluronic acid (HA), also known as sodium hyaluronate, to replace diseased synovial fluid and restore the loss of viscoelasticity in joints caused by osteoarthritis (OA). Formulated with cutting-edge technology, Hyruan One® is a biofermented, cross-linked HA injection indicated for the treatment of OA of the knee.

This strategic partnership aligns with Acino's mission to provide the people of Latin America with improved access to innovative medicines, strengthening M8's presence as a key provider of treatments for cardiometabolic diseases in the region, and paving the way for greater patient access to novel treatments for Type 2 diabetes. It also enables M8 to expand into an additional therapeutic area in Brazil, offering a new one-shot option, with high molecular weight, for patients living with OA.

"We are delighted to enter this partnership with LG Chem. The addition of Zemiglo® and Zemimet® SR to M8's portfolio marks an important milestone in our innovation journey," said Joel Barlan, Head of Latin America at Acino. "We continue to pursue our purpose of increasing patient access to quality healthcare, collaborating with leading pharmaceutical companies like LG Chem to develop a pipeline of specialty treatments for the benefit of our patients."

"We look forward to working alongside M8 Pharmaceuticals. Their proven track record and superior marketing and sales capabilities makes them ideally placed to ensure that LG Chem's diabetes and OA products improve the lives of many patients in Mexico, Brazil, and other regions in Latin America," said Inchul Hwang, Vice President and Head of Primary Care Business Unit of LG Chem.

About M8 Pharmaceuticals, an Acino company

M8 is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on licensing, marketing, and distributing innovative and established therapeutics in Latin America. We aim to become the preferred pharmaceutical partner for licensing high-value, innovative, and proven therapies across our main therapeutic areas: CNS, respiratory, cardiometabolic, immunology, gastroenterology, onco-hematology, and rare diseases. Our mission is to provide the people of Latin America with access to the innovative and proven medicines they need to transform their lives. In December 2023, M8 was acquired by Acino, a Swiss pharmaceutical company headquartered in Zurich.

About Acino

Acino is a Swiss pharmaceutical company headquartered in Zurich with a clear focus on selected markets in the Middle East, Africa, Ukraine, the CIS Region, and Latin America. We deliver quality pharmaceuticals to promote affordable healthcare in these markets. We leverage our high-quality pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and network to supply leading companies through contract manufacturing and out-licensing. For more information, please visit www.acino.swiss .

Acino is part of Arcera, a global company in the life sciences sector headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Arcera was established by ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, to build a global life sciences powerhouse poised to make significant contributions to realising the UAE's aspiration to emerge as a frontrunner in science and technology. To learn more about Arcera, please visit www.arceralifesciences.com .

About LG Chem

LG Chem is a leading global chemical company with a diversified business portfolio in the key areas of petrochemicals, advanced materials, and life sciences. The company manufactures a wide range of products from high-value added petrochemicals to renewable plastics, specializing in cutting-edge electronic and battery materials, as well as drugs and vaccines to deliver differentiated solutions for its customers. LG Chem Life Sciences develops, manufactures, and globally commercializes pharmaceutical products with a focus on Oncology, Immunology, and Metabolic diseases. Our mission is to transform people's lives through inspiring science and leading innovation. For more information, please visit www.lgchem.com.

