m8 Pharmaceuticals and Daewoong Pharmaceuticals Signed an Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Fexuprazan™ in Mexico

Based on the results from a recent national survey (SIGAME), it was found that in an open Mexican population, according to the Rome III criteria, the frequency of heartburn or regurgitation at least once a week is 12.1% (95% CI, 11.09 to 13.1), it is 1.2% (95% CI, .09 to 1.3) in those that present with symptoms daily, and it is 49.1% (95% CI, 47.5 to 50.6) in those that present with symptoms at least once a month (Table 2). That study concludes that GERD is a disease with a high prevalence in Mexico. 1

m8 Pharmaceuticals continues its commitment to bringing innovative products to the Latin American region, and this agreement reinforces its commitment and capabilities in the area of gastroenterology, further contributing to the treatment of GERD in the region.

"We are committed to work closely with Daewoong to provide Mexican patients with an innovative solution for the treatment of GERD" said Joel Barlan, m8's CEO. "We are delighted to have partnered with a very trusted and enterprising pharmaceutical company in Mexico. Daewoong will do its best to work closely with m8 to present an innovative treatment paradigm in GERD to positively contribute to patients' lives." said CEO Sengho Jeon.

