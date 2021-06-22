M8 Pharmaceuticals and UCB partner for Central Nervous System and Respiratory Portfolio in Mexico

CIUDAD DE MEXICO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- m8 Pharmaceuticals and UCB Mexico, an affiliate of a global pharmaceutical company, have signed an exclusive promotion and commercialization agreement whereby m8 will have the rights to commercialize and promote a portfolio of established brands in Mexico. The main goal of the partnership is to continue to strengthen the positioning of these products by combining synergies, leveraging capabilities and providing continued support to physicians and patients in the territory. The portfolio includes market-leading established brands, indicated for the treatment of various diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) and respiratory system. The marketing of the products by m8 commences in July of 2021.

According to IQVIA, the portfolio has annual sales of approximately $26 million dollars and includes drugs such as: ATARAX®, NOOTROPIL®, XUZAL®, and VIRLIX®.

This partnership reinforces m8 Pharmaceuticals' position as a market leader in the CNS and Respiratory space in Latin America, continuing to work together with its network of global partners to bring innovative treatments and greater access to patients in the region. Their continued portfolio and brand building efforts in the region are focused on providing holistic solutions to all stakeholders in the pharmaceutical continuum of care.

"We are committed to driving the availability of UCB's market-leading portfolio of established brands and provide continued support to patients and physicians that require them" said Joel Barlan, m8's CEO.

Regarding the strategic partnership Kris Robeet, Head of Established Brands International Markets and Head of Global Established Brands Operations at UCB said, "We are happy to partner with M8 in Mexico to enable access to a range of additional treatments options that can bring new value to patients and their physicians in the region."

About M8 PHARMACEUTICALS

m8 is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on licensing, marketing and distributing innovative and established therapeutics in the two largest Latin America markets: Brazil and Mexico. m8 is a Montreux Equity Partners portfolio company. Montreux Equity Partners is a private investment firm focused on making growth capital investments in the leading companies of tomorrow. Its portfolio companies address the most compelling trends in global health. The firm is currently investing out of its sixth fund.

For more information, please visit: www.moksha8.com

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With more than 7,600 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 5.3 billion in 2020. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news.

