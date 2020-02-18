m8 Pharmaceuticals and Vectans Pharma signed an exclusive licensing agreement of Loramyc® (miconazole Lauriad®) for Mexico and Brazil

Loramyc® is approved for the treatment of Oropharyngeal Candidiasis in immunocompromised patients, particularly those with head and neck cancers who have undergone radiotherapy, and those infected by HIV. Loramyc® is an innovative drug specifically developed for Oropharyngeal Candidiasis in immunodepressed patients, who frequently suffer an associated mucositis. Loramyc® offers an optimized anti-fungal treatment with the same order of efficacy as systemic therapies, with the advantage that it specifically targets the mouth and the oropharynx.

The new therapeutic approach uses an innovative delivery system based on a mucoadhesive buccal tablet (Lauriad®technology). This ensures an early and extended release of the active component at the site of the infection, with only one dose per day. The targeted approach reduces the risk of drug interactions and systemic effects, key issues for patients undergoing a multiplicity of treatments. The therapy is also designed to solve epidemiological and ecological problems caused by the emergence of resistant fungal infections.

m8 Pharmaceuticals continues its commitment to bringing innovative products to the Latin American region and this agreement reinforces its strategic focus in the area of oncology, further contributing to the supportive care of these patients in the region.

"We are very excited to be collaborating with Vectans Pharma on this innovative product. Oravig®/ Loramyc® has the potential to become the first targeted treatment in tablet form for oropharyngeal candidiasis in Mexico and Brazil, to provide an important addition to available treatments, and to maximize patients' compliance and improve their quality of life." said Joel Barlan, m8's CEO. Commenting on the agreement Jerome Theron, CEO of Vectans mentioned "This partnership is very relevant for us given Moksha8's expertise and leadership position in Mexico and Brazil. It is an important step in our development plan that reinforces our international strategy". Jérôme Théron, co-founder and CEO"

About Oropharyngeal Candidiasis

Fungal infections of the oral mucosa are most frequently caused by Candida species, with C. albicans being the most common species associated with such infections. Oropharyngeal candidiasis is commonly found in immunocompromised patients, including HIV and cancer patients, and in other chronic disease states such as diabetes. For instance, oropharyngeal candidiasis is the most frequently occurring infection in head and neck cancer patients undergoing radiation therapy. The clinical presentation of oropharyngeal candidiasis is variable with symptoms including soreness, burning, and/or altered taste. The signs of clinical candidiasis usually include white pseudomembraneous plaques and patches (thrush), erythematous lesions or occasionally angular cheilitis. Left untreated, the condition may progress to involve the esophagus or to more serious systemic complications.

About Vectans pharma

Vectans Pharma is an international pharmaceutical company offering new therapeutic perspectives to the pharmaceutical industry thanks to an innovative drug delivery system (Lauriad Technology). Our drugs – Sitavig (acyclovir lauriad) and Loramyc/Oravig/Oravi (miconazole lauriad) - have been developed based on this technology which offers a new route of administration aiming to improve the benefit of patients and are already commercialized through license agreements in the US, Europe and Japan.

About m8

m8 is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on licensing, marketing and distributing innovative and established therapeutics in the two largest Latin America markets: Brazil and Mexico. m8 is a Montreux Equity Partners portfolio company.

About Montreux

Montreux Equity Partners is a private investment firm focused on making growth capital investments in the leading companies of tomorrow. Its portfolio companies address the most compelling trends in global health. The firm is currently investing out of its sixth fund.

