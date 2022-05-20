M9 Solutions Brings in David Callner as Chief Growth Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M9 Solutions is pleased to welcome Chief Growth Officer David Callner to the Executive Team. David is a highly accomplished IT executive who proved instrumental to business growth via technical capture management of federal market opportunities for multiple large enterprises as Senior Vice President of Technology Solutions and as Director of Technical Innovation and Service Excellence.

David Callner

David is regarded as an out-of-the-box thinker, visionary problem solver and natural leader by his peers. With an IT career spanning 20+ years and highlights at several Fortune 100 companies as well as startups, David enjoys working at the frontier of technology innovation. David served as Chief Technology Officer for several leading consulting and software solutions companies, overseeing various aspects of technology from software and infrastructure to security, data systems, communications and procurement, development and integration of technology while aligning programs and policies with government customers' needs. As CTO, David often took responsibility for business-wide P&L, technical direction, and business development of his former organizations, where a natural talent for gearing companies towards agility and alignment resulted in rapid growth and integration of agency strategy.

David's work as Technology Advisor for multiple venture capital companies around the beltway saw similar patterns of business development and an answer to the shifting needs of customers in a time of successive technology modernizations. He has even launched his own Artificial Intelligence firm, TuringFantasy.

David is thrilled to join the M9 family thanks to our stellar reputation as a premier small business with tremendous growth trajectory and potential. He is dedicated to helping M9 enter the large business arena of government contracting and forge transformational partnerships with USPTO, DHS, IRS, Army, HHS and more. David is excited to uphold the M9 Core Values as an experienced leader in service excellence and looks forward to building friendships with our extraordinary team.

David is a proud US Army combat veteran who served in Bosnia and Herzegovina under Implementation Force (IFOR). When he's not traveling or tinkering with AI algorithms, he can be found BBQing in the backyard and cheering on the University of Texas sports teams. David loves to see new places and is currently on track to visit all 50 US states with his wife.

Needless to say, the team at M9 is very excited to bring David on board and would like to thank The Edens Group for bringing such exceptional talent to our company!

