MA & Associates, LLC Completes Preliminary Review, Continues to Progress

Last week, the State came in to complete a preliminary review of all areas of the lab including staff, policies, procedures, and testing controls. This was one of the final steps needed before MA Analytics can be open and become revenue generating. There are only a limited number of alterations and additions to the lab that need to be made before a final review is conducted. The staff and management are working tirelessly to make the changes proposed by the State so that we can schedule the final review in the upcoming weeks.

We will announce to the public in a future press release the scheduled date of the final review as well as the results.

About Pazoo, Inc.

Pazoo, Inc. is focused on health, wellness and safety. Through our investment in MA & Associates LLC, in connection with the projected opening of the lab, Pazoo will provide industry leading laboratory testing of cannabis. Upon its opening, the lab will provide best-in-class laboratory testing of cannabis and cannabinoids to protect consumers from impurities, contaminants and other irregularities.

Safe Harbor Statement

