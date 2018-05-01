MA & Associates, LLC Move Forward With Preliminary Review

The State is coming into the lab for a preliminary review. This is one of the final steps needed before MA Analytics can be open and become revenue generating. State officials will be coming into the lab this week to asses all areas of the lab, its staff, and its procedure and protocols. We will announce to the public in a future press release the results of the review.

About Pazoo, Inc.

Pazoo, Inc. is focused on health, wellness and safety. Through our investment in MA & Associates LLC, in connection with the projected opening of the lab, Pazoo will provide industry leading laboratory testing of cannabis. Upon its opening, the lab will provide best-in-class laboratory testing of cannabis and cannabinoids to protect consumers from impurities, contaminants and other irregularities.

