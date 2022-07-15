M&A Advisory Announces Awards, Executive Appointments, and Expansion

ROCKLEDGE, Fla., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency Brokerage Consultants, a premier M&A advisory serving the insurance brokerage industry, has been recognized again this year as a "Top Firm" by M&A Source, an international association for M&A advisors. In addition, the firm's advisors were awarded numerous individual awards by M&A Source at its annual conference, held this year in Denver, CO.

The firm has also announced the appointment of Michael Mensch as CEO and the hiring of Larry Adkins as SVP of Business Development. Michael succeeded his co-founder, Lou Vescio, who is formally retiring but will continue to support the company in an advisory role. Mr. Adkins has spent the last 30 years working in the financial services and P&C insurance industries. His career accomplishments include managing a $200M division for a national carrier and completing more than 50 M&A transactions as an agency owner.

Mensch stated, "Larry brings a tremendous amount of hands-on experience to our team. He has built and managed large sales teams, acquired over 50 agencies, sold one to a PE backed buyer, and his interest in another to a large network that he had partnered with. I know he is excited to share his knowledge with our clients.

"We started ABC because we sought to meet the needs of an immensely underserved market. Our mission from the onset was to raise the bar of M&A service to the lower and middle segment of the agency market. When you look at the number of transactions happening without an M&A advisor though, it is evident that agency principals are not maximizing the value of their agency when selling direct to a buyer.

"Our objective over the next few years is to promote 'building value and exiting right' by rolling out more educational content, services, and tools. Despite a potential market slowdown in the next 18 months, we're making investments in technology and our team against the backdrop of a new corporate office. Our success is and always will be tied to the success of the agency force, so we're committed to delivering value to it."

The company is in the process of relocating its headquarters to 930 S Harbor City Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901. For more information about the firm or employment opportunities, contact Liz Singh, Director of Client Engagement, at 321-255-1309 or [email protected].

SOURCE Agency Brokerage Consultants